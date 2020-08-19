Lay of the land
The Golden Eagles move from Class 6A, Region 7 to Region 8 this season. It looks a lot like Region 7 with Decatur, Hartselle, Cullman, Muscle Shoals and Columbia. New to the group is Hazel Green and Buckhorn.
The non-region schedule had to be changed after two players tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 9 and forced practice to be shut down until today. Friday's game with Fort Payne was canceled. The Aug. 28 game with James Clemens has been moved to Aug. 29.
For the first time in many years, Athens is not playing county rival East Limestone or Class 7A Austin.
Head coach
Cody Gross (24-20) is beginning his fifth season at Athens. The Golden Eagles have won eight games each of the last two seasons, been to the playoffs three years in a row and won a playoff game last year for the first time since 2013.
Last season
After falling to Gardendale, 21-14, in the season opener, the Golden Eagles (8-4) won six in a row before losing at Muscle Shoals, 49-21, in the game that decided the region championship. The other two losses were to Austin and Clay-Chalkville. The combined records of the four teams that beat Athens were 37-12.
Athens’s eight wins include victories over longtime rivals Hartselle, 28-19, and Decatur, 27-14. That was the first time Athens had beat both teams in the same season since 2006, when the Golden Eagles were Class 5A state champions.
Last three seasons
The Golden Eagles have gone 21-13 with three playoff appearances.
Words to grow on
“Last year was a big step forward for our program,” Gross said. “We need to keep progressing. Despite losing seven players who were three-year starters, we have a lot of players back who have played a lot of football.”
Quarterback
The Golden Eagles have a couple of experienced seniors to call on in Jordan Scott (5-foot-9, 160) and Cal George (5-10, 205). Scott stepped up big last season when he moved from receiver to quarterback. George is a transfer from Hartselle, where he was the starting quarterback.
“They are unselfish kids that want to do whatever it takes to help this team win,” Gross said. “I think it’s going to be exciting because they are different style players who can do so many things that will help us win.”
Scott has the quickness and speed of a wide receiver. George is the more physical player and does not shy away from contact. Gross said there will be times when they both will be on the field.
Offense
Senior Jaylen Gilbert gives Athens experience at running back. Senior Heath Carden is moving from linebacker to running back. Juniors Jaymen Draper and Dylann Roper are expected to get some carries.
The Golden Eagles lost three experienced receivers. Gross expects junior Jayden Jude, senior Avonte Thompson and Roper to fill the void at receiver.
Senior A.J. Horton (6-3, 290) is the leader returning in the offensive line at left tackle. Seniors Josiah Trotman (6-3, 315) and Isaiah Orr (6-0, 290) are projected as the starting guards. Senior Jacorey Harris (5-8, 240) takes over at center.
Defense
The heart of the Athens defense is linebacker Rush Boyett. The senior was an All-State honorable mention selection last season. Junior Jack Tregoning is expected to join Boyett at linebacker.
Besides playing running back, Gilbert is projected to also start at safety. Others in the defensive backfield are Draper, Jeremiah Rice, Tylin Suggs and Cam Anderson.
Senior Malachi Kirby (6-0, 260) anchors the defensive line.
Must-see games
After canceling Friday's scheduled opening game with Fort Payne, Athens now begins the season with a Saturday home game on Aug. 29 against James Clemens.
Final word
“Despite all the uncertainty, we’ve had a really good summer,” Gross said. “I think our players enjoy being here for football. They are incredibly focused on being successful this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.