Lay of the land
Athens is competing in a new region this season with some familiar names. The rivals in Class 6A, Region 7 include Hartselle (10-1), Decatur (4-7), Muscle Shoals (9-2), Cullman (7-4) and Columbia (0-10).
---
Head coach
Cody Gross (35-30) enters his seventh season at Athens. He’s coached the Golden Eagles to four trips to the playoffs where they are a combined 1-4. Overall, Gross is 62-52 in 11 seasons as a head coach.
---
Last season
Athens (4-6) missed the playoffs after losing what amounted to a play-in game in the final region contest vs. Decatur. The Red Raiders won 56-34.
---
Last three seasons
Athens is a combined 19-14 with two trips to the playoffs.
---
Words to grow on
“Last season wasn’t a lot of fun,” Gross said. “We just couldn’t finish games. That loss to Decatur left a bad taste. I’ve thought about that game every day.”
---
Quarterback
Brogan Gross (5-10, 150, So.) returns after playing a lot on the varsity last season as a freshman.
“He got a lot of valuable experience last season,” Cody Gross said. “There were a lot of highs and lows. Class 6A football can be tough.”
---
Offense
Kameron Gatewood (6-0, 195, Sr.) is expected to get the bulk of the duty at running back. One of Gross’ top passing targets will be speedy receiver Jay’shon Ridgle (5-6, 140, Jr.).
Other receivers to watch for are Johnson Speegle (6-2, 175, Jr.), Caiden Dumas (5-6, 140, Jr.), Anthony Buiniskis (5-3, 117, Sr.) and Trey David (5-11, 165, Sr.)
The offensive line has Ben Knighten (5-6, 190, Sr.) at center. Spencer Dowland (6-3, 271, So.) got varsity experience as a freshman last season. He’s expected to start at left tackle. Other linemen in the mix are Owen Creasy (5-9, 197, Sr.), Jeb Shinkunas (5-9, 235, So.) and Braxton Landtroop (6-3, 260, Jr.).
---
Defense
Diego Rivera (5-3, 203, Sr.) is the lone senior returning in the defensive line.
He will be surrounded by some young players up front with juniors Alanda Moore (6-0, 230), Jaylon Woods (6-0, 215) and Malcolm Horton (6-2, 245). Landon Townsend (6-1, 190, So.) gives the Golden Eagles a special talent at defensive end.
Seniors Jared Teston (5-11, 224), Preston Haney (6-0, 165) and Michael Mills (5-9, 141) lead the crew at linebacker. They are joined by John McIntyre (6-1, 200, Jr.).
Larry Howard (5-11, 155, Sr.) leads the defensive backfield. Others to watch for are Tailan Hall (5-8, 150, Jr.), Trey Johnston (5-7, 130, Jr.), Jake McDonald (5-6, 145, Jr.), David Christopher (5-6, 150, Jr.), Walker Harrison (5-10, 156, So.) and Mac Anderson (6-2, 185, Jr.).
---
Must-see games
The Golden Eagles open with four tough matchups. First, it’s visiting East Limestone at home Thursday. Then it’s a short trip next week to face 7A Bob Jones. Region play opens with a trip to Decatur and then a home game with Muscle Shoals.
---
Final word
“We have a young team that has to grow up pretty fast,” Gross said. “They are a fun bunch to be around and they love to play football.”
