Here are previews of the state tournaments involving area teams. All games in the double-elimination tournament are being played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Admission is $12 per day plus a processing fee for digital tickets at GoFan.co.
Class 5A Athens
Opening round games: Play begins at 10:45 a.m. today with Athens vs. Pell City, Baldwin County vs. Calera, Helena vs. Robertsdale and Springville vs. Mortimer Jordan. The championship is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday. Athens advanced to state last year and opened with a 13-2 win over Chilton County. The Golden Eagles then lost to Springville 6-1 and Helena 3-0.
Check out the field: Athens (38-10) is the highest-ranked team to advance to state. The Golden Eagles were ranked No. 1 for most of the season with Hartselle at No. 2. The last state ranking had the teams swapping spots. The teams met in the second round of play in the North Regional with Athens pulling out a dramatic 2-1 win on Haley Waggoner’s two-run home run in the seventh inning.
Three other ranked teams to advance to state are No. 3 Helena, No. 6 Mortimer Jordan and No. 9 Springville. Defending state champion Hazel Green failed to advance out of the North Regional.
Key players for Athens: Start with Emily Simon. The Daily 5A-7A Player of the Year in 2021 pitched three complete-game victories in the regional. In 19 innings, she gave up six hits with one unearned run and struck out 12 while walking one. Morgan Stiles had three hits in the 1-0 win over Gardendale. Katie Simon, Emily’s sister, doubled and drove in two runs in the 10-0 win over Mortimer Jordan.
Class 2A Hatton
Opening round games: Play begins at 9 a.m. Friday with Hatton vs. Ider, Orange Beach vs. Luverne, Thorsby vs. G.W. Long and Spring Garden vs. Mars Hill. The championship is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. This is Hatton's first trip to the state tournament since 2019.
Check out the field: Defending state champion Orange Beach ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in the state. No. 3 Hatton (39-20-1) won the North with No. 4 Mars Hill also coming out of that regional. Spring Garden is No. 6 and G.W. Long is No. 8.
Key players for Hatton: Chloe Gargis’ double in the ninth inning gave the Hornets a 1-0 win over Mars Hill and the regional championship. Pitcher Bradyn Mitchell threw all nine innings while giving up six hits and striking out seven. Brianna Oliver was the winning pitcher in a 13-1 win over Lexington and 16-1 victory over Lamar County. In 6⅓ total innings, she struck out nine and gave up three hits and one earned run. Katie Dawson had a home run, double and four RBIs in the win over Lexington.
