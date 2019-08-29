ATHENS — The Athens high football program’s new $725,000 turf field will debut for competition Friday when the Golden Eagles host Gardendale for their first game of the season.
Athens first practiced on the field Monday after installation of the turf was finished last week. The state inspection of the field occurred Friday.
“Athletes see that, and it’s a good sell,” Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay said. “It’s a good-looking field. I hope they see that Athens cares about education not only with the type of students that we produce but with the level of facilities that we have.”
The new turf field is similar to the ones that both Austin and Decatur installed before the 2018 season. As far as other schools in the area, Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins said there are no plans to install turf fields at any of his system's stadiums.
The field is a large investment for the football teams but has long-term benefits.
For Athens, it’s an important investment because of drainage issues and having to limit wear on their old grass field.
The field was not draining properly after rain. Athens head football coach Cody Gross said his field was wet for more than a month last season. The new field is predicted to have a 10-year lifespan.
“With the way it’s raining right now, I would be really concerned about Friday night even if it didn’t rain the rest of the week,” Gross said of the old field. “There’s a safety issue when you get into that. It was a constant concern about whether or not the field would dry out.”
That affected the amount of space the Golden Eagles had for practice and the availability of a field for other Athens programs.
Athens would have to practice on the field adjacent to the actual stadium. Other Athens teams, such as the junior high team, would have to find other accommodations.
Gross estimated that his team practiced on the grass field three times in the previous three seasons. Monday’s practice meant Gross’ players got to use the full width of the field for practice.
“We just had so much room,” Gross said. “We had the area behind the goal posts all the way to the track. Huge areas. We were able to put our sleds for linemen in the back of the end zone and not run them across the field. That opened up so much space for the other positions.”
The move to turf is a welcomed one for Athens High’s sports fields. It will be able to accommodate junior varsity and freshman football games, soccer practices and games, and the track and field team’s practices.
It also cuts down on the amount of maintenance needed. Coaches won’t have to paint lines on the field or cut the grass anymore. It also cuts out costs of fertilizer and other lawn care items.
The team still has someone keeping an eye on the field. Assistant coach Steve Carter will use Athens’ turf groomer — a machine that cleans that field.
“It redistributes the rubber,” Gross said. “It keeps everything smooth on the field.”
Athens is just the latest school to move to a turf field. Athens plays 11 games this season, including its jamboree game against Sparkman. Ten of those games will be played on a turf field. Its only game on a grass field will be a Sept. 27 trip to East Limestone.
Two of Athens’ opponents, Hazel Green and Hartselle, have grass fields but play at Athens this season.
Gross and Athens will cut out the stress of maintaining a field for a Friday football game. In the past, rain like this area experienced on Monday and Tuesday would leave the field damaged for the Friday game. The program won’t have to worry about that this week.
“We now have the potential to have six or seven games on the field in a week,” Gross said. “That would destroy a grass field.”
