OXFORD — Athens softball has its back against the walls in the Class 6A state tournament.
The defending state champions opened play on Thursday morning with a 12-6 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
The Golden Eagles then stumbled in the second game with a 4-3 loss to Spanish Fort. The Toros rallied for the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The loss dropped Athens into the loser’s bracket. The Golden Eagles were scheduled to play Oxford in an elimination game later Thursday afternoon, but a line of storms moved through the area.
Play was halted for four hours before officials decided to stop play for the evening and move the remaining games on Thursday’s schedule to Friday.
Athens will now play Oxford on Friday at 9 a.m. The Golden Eagles will need to win three games just to get back to the championship game.
“We stayed on the bus for a while before heading back to our hotel,” Athens coach Travis Barnes said. “We are just focusing on the next game and trying to advance.”
Last year, Athens raced to the Class 6A state championship with four straight wins. The Golden Eagles beat Pell City, 4-1, Calera, 6-1, Helena, 3-1, and then Helena in the finals, 4-2.
Athens pitcher Emily Simon was named the tournament MVP. Joining her on the all-tournament team were Haley Waggoner and Abby Tucker, who both returned for this season.
--
Athens 12, Hillcrest 6: The Golden Eagles trailed 4-3 after three innings in the opener, but rallied for three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Tucker went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Waggoner homered and drove in three runs. Morgan Stiles scored three runs.
Winning pitcher Mya Clark gave up four hits and no earned runs while striking out five.
--
Spanish Fort 4, Athens 3: A base hit with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning drove in the deciding run and sent Athens to the loser’s bracket. Stiles went 2-for-4 with a home run. Athens had just six hits. Clark struck out four in six innings. She gave up nine hits and just three earned runs.
