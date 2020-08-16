Athens linebacker Rush Boyett loves every minute he can spend on the football field.
“It’s about the only place left where you can let all your emotions go without having to worry about hurting anyone’s feelings,” Boyett said.
On Monday the Golden Eagles found out that they had to stay away from the field until Thursday of this week after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
It was not a good day for the senior.
“I went through this with baseball last spring,” Boyett said. “I knew this was possible with football. This is my senior season and I want every opportunity I can have to be on the football field.
“Every day I can do that is a special day. Nobody can be sure about how many of those special days we’ll have this season.”
The shutdown forced Athens to cancel its Aug. 21 game at Fort Payne. The home game with James Clemens that was originally scheduled for Aug. 28 will now be played on Saturday, Aug. 29.
This is a big season for Boyett. He’s looking to build on a super junior season that saw him become a Class 6A All-State honorable mention selection.
“He’s a tough kid, who loves contact,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “He did a really great job last year.”
Linebacker was new position for the 6-foot-1, 255-pound Boyett last season. As a sophomore he played on the other side of the ball as a fullback/tight end with the main responsibility of blocking.
“I didn’t get my hands on the ball much, but I’m pretty sure I had highest average of yards per carry on the team with my four carries,” Boyett said.
The move to defense came in the spring after his sophomore season. At first he was a defensive lineman, but just weeks before the start of the season he became an inside linebacker.
“That wasn’t much time to learn a new position, but at linebacker you basically go find the guy with the football,” Boyett said. “It’s the perfect position for me. I love it.”
Boyett led the team with 111 tackles, 18 tackles for losses and five quarterback sacks. He and fellow inside linebacker Heath Carden were a tough pair to handle. This season, Boyett will have a new partner in the middle with junior Jack Tregoning. Carden has moved to offense to be a running back.
“The best part of him moving to offense is that during practice when it’s a one-on-one drill, it’s always me against him fighting to see who can put the other on their back,” Boyett said.
Boyett would like to exceed the individual numbers he posted last season. If he does, it could mean Athens would improve on its 8-4 record from last season.
It could also mean a second season of All-State recognition that might be good for the ego around home. Boyett’s father, Patrick, earned All-State recognition his senior season in 1989 while playing in the offensive line at Sulligent in Lamar County.
“I would love to get one up on him,” Boyett said.
Patrick Boyett also happens to be an orthopedic surgeon and is on the Athens sideline for every game.
“Coach Gross has a rule that parents can’t talk to their sons during a game so we follow the rule and don’t talk,” Patrick Boyett said. “I think we actually talked during a game one time and that was when I had problems with a knee brace. Other than that the football talk has to wait until later at home.”
