ATHENS — Athens poured it on Lee-Huntsville amidst heavy rain at home on Friday night. The Golden Eagles led by 43 with just 7:30 left in the first half and cruised to a 50-0 win over the Generals in a non-region game.
The performance was what coach Cody Gross wanted to see after losing a region title game against Muscle Shoals last week.
“It was good to see them take care of business,” Gross said. “I really didn’t expect anything less, because this group of seniors is special.”
The rain did not stop Athens (7-3, 4-1) from running its normal offense. That was thanks to a new turf field the school installed this offseason. Last year, Athens would have to think twice about calling certain plays in rainy conditions with the amount of mud the old field accumulated.
On Friday, its offense flowed like it was playing on a dry field.
“I told them that we had to do what we do,” Gross said. “If we start talking about it, then we say we can’t do this and we can’t do that. We really wanted to make an emphasis because we may see rain like this in the playoffs.”
Athens had only one slip up in the conditions. It fumbled on its opening possession. That mistake was washed away quickly. The Golden Eagles scored on a 1-yard run by running back Jaelen Cates on its next possession.
After intercepting a Lee pass on the next play, it drove 60 yards, and quarterback Jordan Scott found wide receiver Keenan Hambrick for an 8-yard touchdown. Scott then put Athens up 29-0 on runs of 5 and 37 yards shortly after.
He then found wide receiver Myles Fewell for an 8-yard touchdown. Running back Jaylen Gilbert capped the first-half scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Athens’ lone second-half touchdown came on a 29-yard touchdown reception by Avonte Thompson.
“We had to come out this week and be focused,” Scott said. “We just came out strong. Coach had a good strategy for this game.”
Athens’ playoff fate has already been decided with the Golden Eagles hosting Buckhorn in the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. Before that, it travels to Austin for its final regular season game. That should be a good test of strength before seeing what kind of run Athens can make in the playoffs.
“Austin is always physical and has a lot of athletes,” Gross said. “Seeing that heading into the playoffs has got to help us.”
