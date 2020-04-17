If you are a college football player seeking an opportunity in the NFL, there are two things you can do that will help.
One is to be invited to the NFL combine held in Indianapolis in late February. That’s where the NFL brings the top draft prospects from around the country to be put under the scouting evaluation microscope.
The second thing is to do something at the combine that draws attention. Just when the scouts think they know everything about you, shock them with a performance that has leaves them thinking “didn’t see that coming.”
That’s exactly what former Athens Golden Eagle Quez Watkins did. A monster season at Southern Miss got the receiver an invite to the combine. What he did at the combine drew attention like a heat-seeking missile.
Watkins ran 40 yards in 4.35 seconds. Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs was the only one better with a 4.27.
“When you run off and leave everybody you’ll get a lot of attention,” former Athens head coach Allen Creasy said.
Ruggs was expected to post the best 40 time. He had talked about it in the days leading up to the combine. Watkins’ time was a surprise to many, but not himself.
“I really expected to be faster,” Watkins said. “My best in the 40 is 4.31.”
NFL coaches can teach a lot to players coming out of college. One thing they can’t teach is speed. There’s not a team in the NFL that wouldn’t want to add someone with Watkins’ speed to their roster.
Add that speed along with Watkins’ production last fall at Southern Miss — 64 catches for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games — and there’s a strong possibility that he’ll hear his named called during the NFL draft that starts next Thursday. He has been projected to go no later than the fifth round of the seven-round draft. He could sneak in as high as the second round.
“I’ve dreamed of this journey since I started playing football when I was 4,” Watkins said. “I’m excited to see where it takes me.”
Since the combine, Watkins has been contacted by many teams. In the past, teams would fly draft candidates in for visits. Because of the COVID-19, it’s facetime and Zoom meetings from his apartment in Hattiesburg.
“They want to get to know me and talk about offense,” Watkins said. “They want to see how fast I can grasp the information they are showing me. It’s been interesting. A lot of it is like what we did in college.”
Watkins redshirted in his first season at Southern Miss in 2016. In 2017, he played enough to record 23 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns. His breakout season came in 2018 when he became an All-Conference USA selection with a conference-leading 72 catches for 889 yards and nine touchdowns.
If you watch any highlights of Watkins’ career, you see how he can beat a defense in three ways. One is catching a quick pass and racing past defenders for a touchdown. Second is flying past defenders and catching a deep throw with no one near him. The third is a leaping grab in the end zone or near the sidelines.
“The thing about Quez is that he’s got great football intelligence,” Creasy said. “Of course he’s fast, but he’s also a great leaper. He can go up and get the ball. He’s also strong.”
Watkins starred at Athens in Creasy’s last two seasons as head coach. Watkins came up as a quarterback, but was shifted to receiver.
“He was a really good quarterback, but we knew in the long run that his future was at wide receiver,” Creasy said.
Watkins admits he sometimes thinks what would have happened if he had stayed at quarterback. Right now his thoughts are on a possible career in the NFL.
“I know I need to get stronger,” Watkins said. “Defensive backs in the NFL are a lot more physical than they are in college. I’m 21, and I’ll be going against guys maybe 10 years older with 10 years of experience.”
Creasy has no doubts about Watkins making it in the NFL.
“I can see him being a productive player for a long time,” Creasy said. “When he went to Southern Miss, I don’t think the coaches there really knew what they had at first. I think it will be the same way in the NFL.”
