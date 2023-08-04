ATHENS — Talk to any coach, and they'll tell you how important the weight room is.
Talk to a football coach and some might even get giddy talking about it.
However, talk to Athens head football coach Cody Gross and you'll get an an unbelievable story.
"It's an amazing transformation," said Gross. "I've never seen anything like it."
The transformation he was referring to is that of senior linebacker Malcolm Horton.
As a freshman, Horton was a 5-foot-9, 260-pound offensive lineman. As a senior he's now 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and expected to make a big impact at outside linebacker this season.
"When he was a freshman he came to me and said he was a defensive lineman. I told him if I knew anything it's that I knew he was an offensive lineman," said Gross. "Shows you how much I know."
Horton, for one, is as happy as could be.
Horton said he hit a growth spurt after his freshman year, and began taking both working out and his nutrition more seriously.
"You have to eat the right things and make sure you're doing the best you can to help your body," Horton said "Every morning when I woke up, I would do at least 50 sit-ups and drink some milk. Then the workouts they were putting us through, it really made a difference."
Horton's hard work hasn't just made a difference on the gridiron, but the hardwood as well. After never making a school team before, Horton made the varsity basketball team prior to last season. He then went on to become a starter.
It wasn't just the weight room that made him a better player. Horton had to overcome some personal challenges.
"When he was in 10th grade, he wasn't coming to summer workouts and I had to kick him off the team," said Gross.
"Mentally, that was hard," said Horton. "When that happens, you just have to fight hard to come back and prove yourself."
It was the weight room that got him his second chance.
"He was in a weight class at school, and our coach running it said he was really putting in the work," said Gross. "So I allowed him to come back, and ever since he's done nothing but work hard."
Now as a senior, Horton is being counted on to bring playmaking ability to a linebacker group that Gross says is "inexperienced and definitely needs someone to step up."
That's a long way from a 5-foot-9, 260-pound kid who once got kicked off the team.
"I think that shows people that hard work really does pay off," Horton said. "People always say that, but if you do what you're suppose to do and keep striving, good things will happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.