HAZEL GREEN — Jordan Scott's three touchdown passes and timely defense sparked Athens past Class 6A, Region 8 Hazel Green 22-0.
Avonte Thompson, Shelomoh Trotman and Dylann Roper each had a scoring catch to keep Athens (2-1, 2-0) unbeaten in the region.
"I want to give credit to the defense for making big stops toward the end of the game," Scott said.
Hazel Green reached Athens territory four times with three possessions ending on downs and another by the first half expiring.
The Trojans (2-2, 0-2) moved the ball to the Golden Eagle's 40 on the game's opening series. Another drive ended at the Athens 10 with the Golden Eagles leading 15-0 (5:45 in the third quarter) and another at the Athens 8 (4:59 in the fourth quarter) with Athens ahead 22-0.
"We capitalized, but we got a long way to go," Athens coach Cody Gross said.
Athens scored on its first two possessions. Scott connected with Thompson for a 24-yard touchdown with 4:41 left in the first quarter. Scott threw to Bryant Grisham for a 2-point conversion. Trotman caught a pass for an 8-yard score with 36 seconds remaining in the first period.
Roper's 28-yard grab in the end zone with 10:23 remaining in regulation padded the lead.
"Dylann Roper's play on fourth down when it was 15-0 on the diving catch, throw by Scott and a catch by Roper," Gross said. "A couple of plays later we hit Roper and put the game out of reach."
Both teams will continue region play next week. Athens will be at Muscle Shoals on Friday. Hazel Green will travel to Cullman.
