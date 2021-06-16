ATHENS — The transition from Class 5A to 6A is not easy for most schools.
The transition has not been easy for Athens. The football program went four years before getting back into the playoffs. Basketball and baseball have struggled at times.
After fighting for six years to advance out of the tough 6A North Regional, Athens softball (45-12) finally broke through to the state tournament.
That success earns Athens’ Thad Prater The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Coach of the Year honor.
“We accomplished a lot in an unbelievable season,” Prater said. “It was really a team effort with everybody contributing.”
Athens got off to a fast start and was ranked No. 1 in the state from the first week of the rankings to the final poll before area tournaments started.
The Golden Eagles survived a tough Area 16 tournament by taking the championship over No. 5 Buckhorn and No. 6 Hazel Green to advance to the North Regional.
After suffering a loss to rival Hartselle in the second game at the regional, the Golden Eagles bounced back to win three games in the loser’s bracket and then beat Hazel Green for the regional championship.
The state tournament saw Athens go in as one of the favorites, but after opening with a win, the Golden Eagles lost their next two games to be eliminated.
Hazel Green, a team Athens beat six out of six times, went on to slug its way to the 6A state championship.
“Their bats got hot at the right time, and our bats went cold at the wrong time,” Prater said. “It wasn’t the finish we wanted, but it was a great season.”
Athens has a lot to look forward to in 2022. First-team All-State pitcher Emily Simon and shortstop Morgan Stiles both return. Also back are honorable mention selections Katie Simon at pitcher and Anna Carder at catcher.
