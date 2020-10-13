When Albertville and Austin line up for the kickoff Friday night at Austin, it will be the Black Bears' first home game in five weeks.
That’s a long time in a football season that covers 11 weeks.
By luck of the draw, Austin ended up with a region schedule that had road games for weeks five, seven and eight. Week six is for non-region games or an open week with no game. Austin chose not to play. The result is five weeks since the last home game with James Clemens on Sept. 11.
Austin beat James Clemens 42-28 that night in what may turn out to be the biggest win of the season so far.
Austin, James Clemens and Sparkman are each 4-1 in Class 7A, Region 4. Sparkman travels to James Clemens on Friday. James Clemens is 6-2 all-time vs. Sparkman. The Jets have won the last two games in the series 49-3 and 49-7.
If James Clemens wins and Austin beats Albertville, the Jets and Black Bears would be tied at the top at 5-1. Since Austin beat James Clemens on Sept. 11, the Black Bears would have the tiebreaker and need a win at Bob Jones next week to claim the region championship.
A win over Albertville would give Austin a home game in the first round of the state playoffs.
Here are key games with two weeks left in region play to watch for this week:
1 — Albertville (2-5, 1-4) at Austin (6-1, 4-1): The transition to Class 7A has been difficult for Albertville. Its only region win was a forfeit from Huntsville.
2 — Cullman (6-1, 4-0) at Athens (5-2, 4-1): An Athens win along with a Muscle Shoals win over Buckhorn would create a three-way tie at the top of Class 6A, Region 8. Muscle Shoals visits Cullman next week.
3 — Hartselle (5-3, 3-2) at Hazel Green (2-5, 0-5): The Tigers need a win to assure a spot in the playoffs. Hartselle is 10-0 all-time vs. Hazel Green.
4 — Deshler (4-3, 4-1) at Priceville (5-2, 3-2): Right now Priceville is the No. 4 team out of Class 4A, Region 8. The Bulldogs really can’t afford a loss this week with region leader West Limestone visiting next week.
5 — Ider (1-7, 0-4) at Falkville (7-0, 4-0): The Blue Devils will be looking for their fifth shutout of the season. Only two teams have scored against Falkville, which has given up a total of 27 points.
6 — East Limestone (6-1, 5-0) at Russellville (6-1, 4-0): This is for the Class 5A, Region 8 championship.
7 — East Lawrence (6-1, 4-0) at Phil Campbell (4-3, 2-2): An East Lawrence win moves the Eagles one step closer to their first regular-season championship since 1997.
