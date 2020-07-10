It felt like the right opportunity for Charles Burkett.
After coaching Hoover for 14 seasons, he decided to move north and take a job with Athens — a boys basketball program on the rise with nearly brand new facilities. Burkett took the job as head coach, leaving the Buccaneers with a state championship and multiple Final Four appearances on his resume.
“I’ve been hearing about Athens and that it was an upcoming school system athletically,” Burkett said. “The facilities are amazing. The administration has a desire to win."
He takes over for Stace Tedford, who coached Athens for 11 years and resigned in April after leading Athens to two regional final appearances in 2012 and 2014.
Burkett’s hiring was a splash for Athens, which is looking to take its athletic program to the next level. The Golden Eagles moved to a new campus in 2019 that came with a brand-new gym and basketball facilities.
Burkett said the new gym was one of the things that jumped out to him.
“It is an outstanding gym,” he said. “It can be a wonderful home court.”
His hiring also followed a similar one the school made for its volleyball program. It hired April Marsh, who coached Bob Jones to a 2013 state title, in March of last year. Burkett’s similar success made Athens want to convince him to lead their boys basketball program.
“It’s a very big hire for us,” said Athens High Athletic Director Linda Moore. “We loved what coach (Stace) Tedford did for Athens. We wanted to take what he did and elevate it. We felt like coach Burkett would be the one to do that.”
His past is one that jumps out to anyone who keeps up with basketball in the state. He has 422 wins in 20 seasons, 14 at Hoover and six at Saks.
He’s led teams to six regional appearances and six Final Four appearances. He further solidified himself as one of the best coaches in the state with a 2015 Class 7A state championship.
“We’ve seen him coach over the years on different levels, and we loved what we saw,” Moore said. “His interaction with the athletes, not only on the court but with them as men as well, it went beyond just the athletic side of it.”
Athens is looking for similar success in basketball. The Golden Eagles have bowed out in the area tournament each year since moving to Class 6A in 2014. Athens will compete in a new area this season with Columbia, Hazel Green and Madison Academy.
Burkett wanted to hit the ground running when he took the job in May, but it’s been difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most new coaches use the summer to help their players adjust to a new system by playing scrimmages and hosting exhibition tournaments.
“I’m a big fan of play dates. I think they give you an identity,” Burkett said. “Those games let you know what area you need to attack in practice.”
Play dates and even most full-contact practices have been canceled. A lot of coaches are emphasizing safety by doing individual drills instead of working on new schemes.
“Not having (summer games) really hurts,” Burkett said. “Now, since I’m in a new system, it really hurts.”
Burkett said his initial meeting with the team went well, but it’s hard to tell what his team will be like because of the lack of live-game situations. He said what made him successful at Hoover was playing with discipline on both sides of the floor. He believes that’s something that stood out to Athens.
“I just like the situation here,” he said. “The community liked the way my kids played in all facets of the game.”
While Burkett is ready to turn Athens into a winning program, he is hesitant to do too much with the safety of his players on the front of his mind.
“I just look forward to getting through this process with everyone OK,” he said. “So, we have to be really careful and take it easy and follow the protocol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.