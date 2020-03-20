Eddie Murphree had a feeling this season’s Athens girls basketball team could do something special.
He returned two key guards in junior Nahriyah Timmons and senior Alaina Taylor from a team that made it to the subregional round and had a 15-15 record.
He also had a new addition. Two-time All-State selection Caroline Bachus, a sophomore, transferred in from West Limestone after averaging 19 points and 14.8 rebounds per game the previous season.
Murphree’s team got rolling early. The Golden Eagles won 12 straight games after staring the season 4-2 and won 18 of their last 20 regular-season games.
Athens then made it back to the Northwest Regional for the first time since 2017 and finished the season 23-6. He crossed 350 wins with Athens against Austin on Jan. 21.
Murphree has been selected as The Daily’s girls Class 5A-7A Coach of the Year. It is his third time winning the award.
“We lost a game at James Clemens early in the year,” Murphree said. “We had to evaluate things and make some changes. Our girls were willing to embrace those changes, and it really helped us to go on a run.”
Murphree also earned The Daily’s Coach of the Year in 2017 when Athens made it to the Northwest Regional final. His first selection came in 2004.
Athens’ season was ended this year at the hands of G.W. Carver in the regional semifinals. The Golden Eagles were a consistent top-five team in the Class 6A rankings.
Murphree said this was one of the most fun teams he has coached. This was his 17th season coaching the girls basketball team.
“This year was one of the best times of being around young people in my life,” Murphree said. “They were such a great group of kids on and off the court.”
