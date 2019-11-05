Football seasons are great, but the playoffs are even better.
This year is no different with plenty of great storylines to go around.
Who could have guessed the eight area teams to make the playoffs? Priceville and Danville deserve a round of applause for breaking through. So does Clements for making it two years in a row.
Who could have guessed that on the night of first-round games that the stadium lights won’t be on at Decatur, Hartselle or Austin?
Austin and Hartselle are two of the five area teams that hit the road for the first round. That can be a tough way to start the playoffs.
Athens, Priceville and Decatur Heritage are all home for the first round. Having that first playoff game at home can be a big edge.
Athens (7-3) hosts Buckhorn (4-6) in a Class 6A matchup. It will be Athens’ first home playoff game since 2013 when the Golden Eagles played in Class 5A. After two seasons of losing first-round road playoff games, this is an excellent opportunity for Athens to advance.
Priceville (7-3) is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Class 4A Bulldogs have been to the playoffs twice before since the program first became eligible in 2006. They are still seeking their first playoff win and can do it at home vs. Rogers (3-7).
The Decatur Heritage machine can keep on humming with a game vs. Vina (3-7) at its home away from home at West Morgan. The Eagles (10-0) are making their sixth straight trip to the playoffs.
The five area teams hitting the road have some interesting obstacles to conquer.
Austin (7-3) is traveling to Alabaster to face 7A, Region 3 champion Thompson (8-1). The Black Bears and Warriors have met twice before with the road team winning each game, but it was a decade ago. Since then both schools have moved to new campuses and play in new football stadiums. Both football programs have also stepped it up on the football field over the last 10 years.
This game will be a homecoming for Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins. He’s a Thompson graduate and played and coached football there.
Danville (5-5) is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Class 4A Hawks last won a playoff game in 1994 when they beat Colbert Heights at home, 21-0, in the Class 3A playoffs. Sherman Burch was the head coach.
Hartselle and Falkville both begin new playoff experiences with first-year head coaches. Bo Culver takes his Hartselle Tigers (4-6) to Fort Payne. The home Wildcats (8-2) are favored, but don’t underestimate Hartselle and its coach.
Last year when Culver coached at Deshler, he coached those Tigers all the way to the Class 4A state championship game. That coaching performance caught a lot of attention and no doubt put Culver on the Hartselle coaching-search radar.
The winning ways continue at Falkville (6-4) under first-year head coach Tyler Mitchell. The Blue Devils are back in the playoffs for a third-straight year and the sixth year out of the last eight. Don’t be surprised to see Falkville come home from Waterloo (8-2) with a road win.
Clements has fashioned a second chapter on a remarkable story that began last year under new head coach Michael Parker. After six one-win seasons followed by a four-win season, the Colts made the playoffs last year in Parker’s first season. This season the Colts (6-4) return to the playoffs with the program’s first winning season since 2009. Now, the team is looking for the program’s first playoff win since 1988 when it travels to Geraldine (6-4).
