Athens basketball is setting its goals high after going 15-15 last year and making it to the sub-regional round in Class 6A. So far, the Golden Eagles have wins over Brewer, Danville, Pinson Valley and Austin.
The Golden Eagles retained experienced guards in Nahriyah Timmons, Alaina Taylor, Kendra Smith and Jayna Sickler. Athens also added Caroline Bachus, who was an All-State selection in Class 6A last year.
Sickler, who comes off the bench for Athens, is an important part of the rotation. The Golden Eagles have a good mix of size and speed, and Sickler adds to that.
Sickler sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions about this year’s team and her basketball career:
Question: When did basketball become your main sport?
Answer: “I guess after my first couple of years. I just really started to love it after a while. I really couldn’t believe how I didn’t play my entire life. It’s just such a good sport to play. Plus, the bond you get with your team is amazing. This team is made up of some of the best best people I’ve ever met. I can’t imagine my life without them.”
Question: What’s it been like playing in the new gym since last season?
Answer: “It’s been super nice. It’s great playing in the new gym. It’s super cool having a practice gym and an actual gym. The guys and girls can both have time to practice. The atmosphere is great. The student section is a big area now. That’s good.”
Question: What are your plans after high school?
Answer: “I’m going to attend Auburn and do pre-dentistry. I want to be a dentist or an orthodontist.”
Question: What draws you to that career?
Answer: “I’ve always been fascinated with it. I’ve just known for a while that I’ve wanted to be that. I just think it would be an interesting field to be in.”
Question: What made you choose Auburn?
Answer: “My sister did cheer camps near there. I was able to go on the campus. I went to some Auburn football games, too. I just love the campus. I toured this year and didn’t want to leave. I fell in love with it.”
