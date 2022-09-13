A long weekend of football produced a lot to cheer about for some local young men who starred for area high schools.
Former Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon got his first opportunity on the big stage for the Samford Bulldogs. And what a big day it was for the former Daily Player of the Year.
Crittendon’s first college snaps came against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on the SEC Network.
Georgia led 33-0 in the second half when Crittendon took over the Samford offense. He directed his Bulldogs on a six-play, 36-yard drive. Crittendon’s 36-yard pass to Ty King was Samford’s biggest offensive play of the day.
“It was an exciting experience that I will never forget,” Crittendon said. “I have been preparing to be on a stage like that my whole life so I think I was ready.”
Crittendon completed 3 of 5 passes for 47 yards. He officially had two rushing attempts. One was a run for no gain and the other was a sack for a loss of 9 yards.
While that was one of the Saturday highlights, the highlight on Sunday was four area players starting the season with NFL teams. Former Austin offensive lineman Deonte Brown and former Decatur defensive back Tae Hayes are both listed on the practice squad for the Carolina Panthers. Brown played in college at Alabama. Hayes played at Appalachian State. They are both in their second seasons with NFL teams.
Former Athens receiver Quez Watkins began his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The former Southern Miss standout returned three kicks for 38 yards in a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions.
Watkins is joined on the Eagles’ roster by former West Limestone standout Reed Blankenship who is a rookie safety out of Middle Tennessee.
Blankenship is believed to be the first NFL player from West Limestone since Herb Hannah played for the New York Giants in 1951. Hannah was the father of Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman John Hannah. Another of Hannah’s sons, Charley, played on a Super Bowl championship team with the then-Los Angeles Raiders.
Other highlights from Saturday:
• Former Austin running back Asa Martin led Memphis with five carries for 56 yards and had a two-yard touchdown run in the Tigers’ 37-13 win at Navy.
• Former Austin running back Jevon Jackson had 12 carries for 85 yards in Austin Peay’s 41-0 win over Mississippi Valley State. Former Austin receiver Tre Shackelford caught two passes for 16 yards for the Governors.
The former Austin players will be close to home Saturday when Austin Peay visits Alabama A&M for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Louis Crews Stadium. The Alabama A&M roster includes receiver Keenan Hambrick of Athens, who is a transfer from Western Carolina.
