The holiday song “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of The Year” was a hit when it came out in 1963.
Today, an automotive company likes to use the song in commercials while trying to sell its popular fleet of vehicles during the dog days of summer.
I think the song also works for the start of football season. The kickoff of the high school season is worth celebrating. One reason is because it is a sign that the college and pro games are coming soon, but there’s also a lot more to celebrate about the coming high school season.
Granted some of the lines in the song don’t exactly work for football. The line about “everyone telling you be of good cheer” sort of works. The line about “kids jingle belling” probably not.
Over the years I have come to think of a football game as more of an event than just a game. It’s really a three-sided event for fans, players and coaches.
For many of the people in the bleachers, it’s the largest community experience they participate in each year. They get to unite in cheer with people they otherwise would never associate. They experience the emotional high of feeling united as one.
It really builds with the pregame rituals. At 74-year-old Ogle Stadium, it’s ignited by the boom and concussion of the ceremonial cannon fired in the north end zone. At the still-new Austin Field, it’s the marching band traveling the length of the artificial turf playing the patriotic song “This Is My Country.”
Hartselle plays a recording of Kenny Chesney’s “The Boys of Fall.” There’s probably a few tears shed by the time the sound of that song escapes J.P. Cain Stadium. At other places, it’s simply the school fight song calling attention to the football team racing onto the field over the same pathway that generations of players before them traveled.
For the players, it’s a high-speed game. The only thing faster than the speed of the game is how quickly their football careers come to an end. Suddenly they are seniors and it doesn’t take long before the number of games left to be played can be counted on one hand.
Druce Clarke is a senior linebacker for the Austin Black Bears.
“Playing football for Austin is special because when I was a kid I looked up to those guys on Friday nights and now I get to be an influence on Friday nights," he said.
ZJ Matthews is a senior defensive back for the Decatur Red Raiders.
“Playing for Decatur is special because of how much history our school has. Coach (Jere Adcock) reminds us to always play with pride to honor the D on the helmet. It’s special to play the game I have loved since I was a young kid for my school," he said.
For Priceville senior quarterback Jackson Prickett, it’s about the relationships that go with being a teammate.
“For me, it starts with the camaraderie we have within our team that helps us play so well as a unit,” Prickett said. “I think that in turn helps build relationships that you can depend on both on and off the field.
“I think our family mentality has helped us turn the tide of Priceville football and it has been something special to be a part of.”
For coaches, it’s a time of mixed feelings. They were players. They remember the excitement and the trouble going to sleep the night before the season opener.
“When I played I was so excited that I couldn’t wait for that first game,” Athens coach Cody Gross said. “Now, it’s not quite the same because I have so many things to worry about before our first game. If I’m ever not excited about the first game, then it’s time for me to get out of coaching.”
The rules about what teams can do to prepare in the summer for the coming season has changed. Activities that were once forbidden by the Alabama High School Athletic Association are encouraged.
“I think the way the rules have changed kind of takes some of the excitement away from the first game,” Gross said. “When I played you showed up two or three days before the first practice and ran around to get in shape. Before you knew it, here came the first game.
“Now it’s different. We have spring practice and then summer workouts. The players can wear helmets at every summer workout. We do so much that now you have to worry about giving your players and coaches some time off to keep them fresh.”
It may be a different time, but it’s still “The Most Wonderful Time of The Year.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.