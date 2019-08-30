ATHENS — William Crowder lived up to the hype.
Following an offseason where Crowder started to rise on the national recruiting scene, the Gardendale High junior quarterback showed why.
Crowder threw three touchdown passes as Gardendale topped Athens 21-14 Friday night in each team’s season opener.
Crowder, a 6-foot-3 and 185-pound quarterback, is rated a 3-star prospect by 247sports.com. He has offers from Arkansas, UAB, Southern Miss and Campbell.
Crowder struggled early, but before halftime, the tall, lanky quarterback made his presence known, throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Chris Boone in the second quarter to give Gardendale (1-0) a 7-0 lead heading into halftime.
The Crowder-to-Boone connection turned out to be significant.
In fact, for Gardendale, it won the game. All three of Gardendale’s touchdowns were the product of Crowder finding Boone open down field for a touchdown pass.
Gardendale took a 14-0 lead in the third quarter when Crowder hit Boone down the seam for a TD.
Athens' Jaelen Cates tried to carry Athens into the win column.
Early in the third quarter, Cates used three bruising carries to move Athens into the red zone. One play later, he punched the ball into the end zone from five yards out.
A few minutes later, Cates broke through the Gardendale defensive front seven and sprinted 20 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14 apiece.
But Athens wasn’t able to find another big offensive play.
Crowder found Boone open down the seam again in the fourth quarter for a touchdown pass to seal in the win.
Athens (0-1) hosts Hartselle (1-1) next week to open Class 6A, Region 8 play.
