OXFORD — The big smile on the face of Athens pitcher Emily Simon told the story.
One year after getting bounced out of the state tournament in three games, the Golden Eagles dominated this year’s event to capture the school’s first softball state championship since 2010.
Athens beat Helena, 4-2, on Wednesday afternoon for the prized Class 6A state championship trophy.
“We were all about focusing on the next game,” Simon said. “That’s the way we’ve played this year and all through the tournament.
“We were so focused today that this game didn’t feel any different from any other game even though it was for the championship.”
Athens (42-10) went 4-0 at state while outscoring its opponents 17-4. Two of the wins came against Helena, the team that knocked Athens out of the tournament last year.
Simon got the pitching assignment in both games over Helena. She combined for 14 innings pitched, one earned run and 14 strikeouts.
“I’m so proud of these girls for how hard they worked this season,” Athens coach Travis Barnes said. “Our motto this season has been SCR. That stands for 'state championship rep.' It’s paid off.”
The Golden Eagles also went undefeated in the area tournament and in the North Regional. They closed out the season with 12 straight wins.
“We’ve got eight seniors on this team, and they deserve to go out as state champions,” Barnes said.
The eight seniors are Jordyn Johnson, Helen Carter, Abbi Dempsey, Brenin Ezell, Brynn South, Anna Carder, and Emily and Katie Simon.
Barnes has coached seven different teams in state tournaments. This is his first championship team.
“It means a lot and is even more special because my daughter (eighth-grader Charlie Barnes) is part of this team,” Barnes said.
Like most of its games, Athens got off to a quick start in the championship game with two runs in the first and two more in the second inning.
Athens had just four hits in the game, but two errors in the first two innings provided enough opportunity for the Golden Eagles to get all the runs they needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.