OXFORD — Sometimes the ball bounces your way. Sometimes it doesn’t.
The last bounce in a long day with a lot of bounces didn’t go in favor of the Athens softball team in the Class 6A championship game Friday night.
Wetumpka beat Athens 2-1 in eight innings to take the state crown. Sophomore Chloe Taylor’s base hit to left brought in Mari Beth Parette with the deciding run in the 2-1 victory.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our girls,” Athens coach Travis Barnes said. “We showed a lot of guts, heart and determination today. We leave here knowing that both of our losses were by one run.”
Taylor’s eighth inning heroics started in the top of the inning when she made a great over the shoulder catch of a fly ball that looked like it would be a certain double.
Athens (47-11) was the defending 6A champions. The Golden Eagles played with a target on their back all season but fell just short of repeating.
“It seemed like every game we played this season we got the other team’s best pitcher and best game,” Barnes said. “That just made us a better team. This season was an experience that we’ll never forget.”
Saturday started with six teams left on the board in the hunt for the Class 6A championship. Gradually the teams disappeared from the board. Athens eliminated Oxford (15-4), Hazel Green (12-9) and then Spanish Fort (10-8) with a late rally.
It came down to Athens and Wetumpka in the finals. Athens needed two wins. Wetumpka needed just one. Neither team could score through the first five innings in a pitching duel of two girls named Mya. It was Mya Clark for Athens and Mya Holt for Wetumpka.
Both teams used some stellar defense to keep the game scoreless until the sixth. Athens’ Abby Tucker singled and later scored on a missed fly ball by a Wetumpka outfielder.
Wetumpka’s run came after Parette reached on an error, moved around to third with the help of a bunt and then scored on a wild pitch.
Both teams had chances to score in the seventh inning but left base runners stranded.
Athens went down 1-2-3 in the top of the eighth. Wetumpka’s rally started with Parette walking and then moving to second on an infield single before scoring to end the game.
“Sports teaches you a lot of lessons about life,” Barnes said. “I know we learned some today in each of our games.
“After we fell behind late to Hazel Green, our girls were like well let’s find a way to win this one. It was the same against Spanish Fort when we got behind late again.”
Making the All-Tournament team for Athens were junior shortstop Morgan Stiles, sophomore catcher Haley Waggoner and senior outfielder Abby Tucker.
In the four games played Friday, Stiles went 7-for-16 with two home runs, a double and five runs scored. Waggoner had a 7-for-17 day with two home runs and 10 RBI. Tucker finished 7-of-16 with seven runs scored and two RBIs.
Besides the 2022 state championship, Athens also had a championship in 2010. The Golden Eagles also had slow-pitch championships in 1999, 1990 and 1989.
--
Athens 15, Oxford 4: The Golden Eagles needed just five innings to earn the win to start the day. Kristin Kidd’s two-run home run ended the game in the fifth inning.
Waggoner and Stiles also hit home runs. Waggoner went 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Stiles also had a double and drove in three runs.
--
Athens 12, Hazel Green 9: Waggoner’s three-run homer ended the game. Athens led 5-4 after five innings. Hazel Green scored five in the sixth, including four on a grand slam by Mackenzie Bowling.
Athens scored seven in the seventh to take the game. Payton Matherne’s three-run homer cut the Hazel Green lead to 9-8.
Two outs later, Tucker’s base hit tied the game at 9-9. Waggoner followed with her blast to end the contest.
--
Athens 10, Spanish Fort 8: Athens made it three in a row for the day and advanced to the championship with the win. Spanish Fort beat Athens, 4-3, on Friday to send the Golden Eagles into the loser’s bracket.
Athens led 7-3 in the middle of the fifth inning before Spanish Fort scored five runs to take a 8-7 lead. The Golden Eagles bounced back with three in the sixth to take the lead for good.
Clark went 2-for-4 with a home run, triple and three RBIs. Tucker had three hits, including a double. Carly Ennis cleared the loaded bases with a double.
