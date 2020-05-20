Superintendent Trey Holladay said the mandate from the Athens school board is to be the best in everything.
With that mandate in mind, Athens hired Charles Burkett away from Hoover to be the new boys basketball coach. The announcement was made Tuesday.
“We’re in a super competitive region of the state,” said Holladay. “The Athens community wants our schools to compete with the best in all aspects, and that includes sports. We feel fortunate to be in a position to hire a coach like Coach Burkett.”
The new Athens basketball coach has a resume filled with success. The graduate of Jeff Davis in Montgomery had an All-American career in college at Jacksonville State. He was head coach at Saks before moving to Hoover in 2006. Hoover won the 7A state championship in 2015.
“When we went to Hoover, the goal was to build a championship program,” Burkett said. “That’s what we did. Our goal for Athens is to do the same.”
The hire is no doubt an attention-grabber for followers of high school sports in the state. Class 7A Hoover is the largest high school in the state with an average attendance in grades 9-11 of 2,126.15, according to the most recent state reclassification. Financially, Hoover is also one of the strongest school systems in the state.
Athens is the 23rd largest school in in Class 6A with an average attendance of 814.65. The Golden Eagles moved up from 5A to 6A in 2014-2015. In the three seasons before moving up, Athens won three area championships and advanced to the Northwest Regional championship game twice. Since the move to 6A, Athens has failed to advance past the area tournament.
The move to a new campus in 2019 has allowed Athens to upgrade its basketball facilities to among the best in north Alabama, if not the state. Burkett said he was blown away on his first visit to the campus.
“It’s just an outstanding facility,” Burkett said. “It shows you how serious Athens is about being successful.”
Hoover went 22-11 last season. The Bucs were eliminated in the Northeast Regional semifinals by Sparkman, 61-47. Burkett said he had no plans to leave Hoover until he received a call from Athens.
“Someone in the community wanted to know if I might be interested,” Burkett said. “Since then it’s been a whirlwind.
“After 14 years at Hoover, it’s difficult to leave, but I feel the time is right and Athens is the perfect place.”
Burkett said his knowledge of 6A basketball in north Alabama is limited. His Golden Eagles will be competing in Area 16 with Columbia, Hazel Green and Madison Academy. Area 16 crosses over in the subregional with Area 15, which is Arab, Buckhorn, Fort Payne and Scottsboro.
The other two areas represented at the Northwest Regional are Area 14 with Hartselle, Decatur, Cullman and Muscle Shoals and Area 12 with Clay-Chalkville, Gardendale, Mortimer Jordan and Pinson Valley.
“I do know that when hit the floor, we’ll play hard, be disciplined and always expect win,” Burkett said.
