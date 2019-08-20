Stars in the spotlight
Wide receiver Keenan Hambrick could have a huge impact this season. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound receiver has committed to play for Les Miles at Kansas. If whoever ends up playing quarterback for the Golden Eagles can consistently get the ball to Hambrick, it could open up the running game and allow the offense to thrive.
Lay of the land
The Golden Eagles compete in Class 6A, Region 7 with Decatur, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Cullman and Columbia. Athens finished third last season behind region champion Hartselle and Muscle Shoals.
The non-region schedule may be just as tough as the region schedule with Gardendale, Hazel Green, East Limestone, Lee and Austin.
Head coach
Cody Gross is marking his fourth season in Athens. His record is 16-16, but the program has shown steady improvement each season (3-7, 5-6, 8-3) with two trips to the playoffs.
Last season
The 8-3 record was the most wins in a season since the 9-4 mark in 2013. Eight wins is the most for Athens since it moved up from Class 5A to Class 6A in 2014.
Last three seasons
The 16-16 record does include two visits to the playoffs that both ended in first round losses. The Golden Eagles are looking for their first playoff victory since 2013.
Words to grow on
“We’ve made a lot of progress since our first year, but we still have a lot of strides that we need to make,” Gross said. “Yes, we’ve made it to the playoffs, but we’re still missing a playoff win.”
Quarterback
Even though Gross knew quarterback Logan Smothers, a three-year starter, would be leaving the program someday, he didn’t expect it to be before his senior season. The Nebraska commitment transferred to region rival Muscle Shoals last winter after his father joined the coaching staff there.
The earlier than anticipated departure speeds up the process for finding Athens’ next quarterback. There are several candidates, but it looks like junior Jordan Scott (5-foot-9, 150 pounds) leads the pack. Scott played slot receiver last season.
“He did a great job at slot receiver and really understands our offense,” Gross said. “The kids really respect him and he’s had a good spring and summer.”
Two other candidates are junior Zach Harries and sophomore Jaden Jude. Senior Braden Gross could also get some snaps.
Offense
Coach Gross said the departure of Smothers won’t change the offensive philosophy. It does change who will be the big-play maker for the Golden Eagles. Smothers has been the man for the last three seasons. No matter when he left, before this season or after this season, somebody had to step up and lead the way.
The candidates at running back are senior Jaelen Cates and junior Jaylen Gilbert. Cates started at cornerback last season and stepped up at running back late last season. Gilbert got experience last season.
Hambrick, who is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, could be the receiver that every opponent’s defense is going to worry about the most. He’s 6-4 and can jump. Defending him could be difficult.
While defenses are concerned with Hambrick, Braden Gross could be putting up big numbers using his speed and great hands.
Also returning is senior receiver Myles Fewell, who is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
The offensive line has experience with three-year starter Tommy White back at center. It also has size with two-year starter Caden Shoulders (6-5, 345) at tackle. Juniors AJ Horton (6-2, 258) and Josiah Trotman (6-3, 295) are expected to have key roles in the line.
Athens averaged 26.7 points a game last season.
Defense
There’s experience and leadership on the defensive side of the ball. Senior Jakerrias Scott (6-0, 222) returns at linebacker. Junior Don Smiley (5-9, 205) is back in the defensive line. Senior Stanley Jasper is a three-year starter a linebacker.
Junior Rush Boyett (5-10, 235) was the key blocker on offense last season at tight end/H-back. His physical style of play will transition to the defense this season.
Senior Porter Tokey is a three-year starter in the defensive backfield. Fellow senior Pressnell Hamilton brings experience.
Athens gave up an average of 15.6 points a game.
Must-see game
The Golden Eagles open the season with two big home games. The season opener is vs. Gardendale. The Rockets will be looking for revenge after losing at home to Athens, 29-22, last season.
Sept. 6 brings Hartselle to town for the region opener. Hartselle beat Athens, 21-10, last season. The Tigers have a 13-game winning streak vs. Athens.
Final word
“We made a commitment to these seniors when we came here their freshman season,” Cody Gross said. “We’ve grown up together. It’s a special group.”
— David Elwell
