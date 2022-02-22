PRICEVILLE — Junior Joseph Garrison, a Troy commit, allowed two hits over six innings struck out 12 to help Priceville beat Decatur Heritage 7-0 on Monday in its season opener.
Decatur Heritage's Cole O’Brien allowed one run on five hits over five innings with eight strikeouts.
Jackson Prickett led the Priceville offense with three hits, including a triple, and a pair of RBIs. Wes Walker had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, while Ty Parker had two RBIs.
• Athens 4, Muscle Shoals 2: Logan Mooney scattered four hits over five innings for Athens on Monday.
Mooney allowed one earned run and struck out five. Braeden Harrison pitched the final two innings for the Golden Eagles, allowing one earned run on one hit with four strikeouts.
Riley Miller drove in a pair of runs. Sam Sandy doubled and drove in one run.
• Lindsay Lane 7, Elkmont 5: Ben Frasier drove in a pair of runs for Lindsay Lane.
Sam Hogue, Mason Burns and Seth Mitchell each had an RBI for the Lions, while Max Morrison added a pair of singles.
Ray Anderson struck out 10 in five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Mykell Murrah had a double and three RBIs for Elkmont and Ryan Boyd had two hits.
