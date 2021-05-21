The first number to know about the Athens softball team is 12. It's been a dozen years since the Golden Eagles won their last state championship.
They'll try to end that drought when they start play today at Choccolocco park in Oxford, home of this year's AHSAA state softball tournament. Athens will compete alongside Helena, Hazel Green, Spanish Fort, Springville, Mortimer Jordan, Chilton County and Saraland for the Class 6A championship.
Athens' first game is at 9 a.m. against Chilton County. The winner of that game takes on the winner of Springville and Saraland at 12:30, with the losers dropping to the loser's bracket to play each other, also at 12:30.
The tournament is double elimination and to advance to Day 2, Athens will need to win at least two games.
Before they begin play though, here are other important numbers to know about Athens:
7 — It's been seven years since Athens advanced to the state tournament, with the Golden Eagles' last run coming in 2014. That was the final year before the AHSAA moved to seven classifications, meaning this will be the Golden Eagles' first state tournament in Class 6A.
4 — Athens will be going for its fourth state championship in school history. The school brought home two titles in the 1990s, winning in 1990 and 1999. The Golden Eagles added another in 2009, which was their last championship.
1 — Athens comes into the tournament as the top-ranked team in Class 6A. They've been the only team ranked No. 1 in Class 6A all season.
5 — Of the eight 6A teams competing in the state tournament, five are ranked inside the top six.
45 — Athens has 45 wins coming into the tournament, which ranks second among 6A teams. They have a 79% winning percentage. No. 2-ranked Helena is first in wins with 46. The Huskies also boast a 79% winning percentage. The two teams met once this season, with Athens coming out on top 5-2.
20 — Athens picked up 20 wins over teams that finished inside the top 10 of their respective classifications in the final ASWA softball poll. They also won 11 games against teams that advanced to the state tournament. Most importantly, however, Athens went a perfect 7-0 against teams in the 6A state tournament, winning five against Hazel Green and one each against Helena and Mortimer Jordan.
11 — The Golden Eagles hit 11 home runs in five games during the 6A north regional tournament in Florence last week, including at least one in each game. Morgan Stiles led the team with four, while Emily Simon had three. Jordyn Johnson and Haley Waggoner each had two.
13 — The number worn by pitcher Emily Simon. While the Golden Eagles' offense is potent, Simon holds the key to success in the circle.
During the north regional tournament, Simon gave up 12 hits and seven runs in Athens' only loss, to Hartselle. However, in wins, Simon allowed just nine hits and one run with 23 strikeouts in 17 innings. That includes a four-hit, one-run, four-strikeout outing in Athens' rematch with Hartselle, which propelled the Golden Eagles to the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.