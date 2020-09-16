Bailee Pulliam had a big day for Lawrence County volleyball on Friday, recording a team-high 16 kills as the Red Devils picked up comeback wins over a pair of Class 7A programs.
Lawrence County (16-5) defeated Austin 2-1 (22-25, 25-16, 15-12) and Huntsville 2-1 (12-25, 25-20, 15-13) in a tri-match played at Austin.
Skye Letson had 10 kills and 10 blocks for the Red Devils, while Brooke Graham added eight kills. Anna Clare Hutto had 11 digs, 31 assists and five kills.
Alex Livingston finished the day with 22 digs and Maggie Shelton had 11 digs and 12 assists.
Hartselle sweeps tri-match
Hartselle improved to 26-8 on the season with 2-0 wins over Bob Jones (25-23, 25-20) and Athens (25-22, 25-16).
Lillyanna Cartee led Hartselle with 15 kills and 32 digs, while Lydia Simmons added 13 kills. Hailey Holshouser had 12 kills and 17 digs.
Grace Tapscott finished with 47 assists and nine digs and Tori Hughes had 18 digs.
Danville sweeps Vinemont
Llayne Skinner had 12 kills and three aces as the Hawks beat Vinemont 25-11, 25-13, 25-8 on Tuesday.
Skylar South had 10 kills for Danville, while Savanah Free finished with 43 assists.
