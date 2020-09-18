MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals junior quarterback Luke Peoples said he’s aware that this year’s Trojans team is labeled as inexperienced.
In his eyes, however, that shouldn’t be the case anymore. Muscle Shoals battled from behind for all of the fourth quarter to beat Athens on a 36-yard field goal from sophomore Trey Stoddard. After the game, Peoples and head coach Scott Basden explained how fighting through a close game does a lot for the Trojans going forward this season.
“It means a lot,” said Peoples, who finished with 136 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. “Everybody calls us inexperienced. .. We’re a bunch of young kids. I mean, that’s about as much experience you can get.”
The Trojans weren’t without mistakes, especially on defense. Big plays came in bunches for Athens, as running back Jaylen Gilbert scored on an 80-yard run in the second quarter.
Athens kept it going in the second half, as Golden Eagles quarterback Jordan Scott found Jaden June for an 81-yard touchdown and Gilbert scored again on a 41-yard run to take the lead late in the third.
But the Trojans defense, led by linebackers Silas Russell and Aiden Gay, gave Peoples and company a chance to win the game, coming up with a stop with around two minutes left.
“The defense (grew) up a lot,” Basden said. “We’ve got 10 new starters, and we’re playing about seven sophomores and a freshman. … We’ve got a long way to go to be a good football team. … (But) just proud of those guys.”
Although the Trojans got the ball back and reached midfield with 44 seconds left, a win seemed like a long shot. Peoples was sacked to bring up a fourth down. Instead, the Trojans dialed up a play they attempted earlier in the game but couldn’t execute.
Peoples sent senior running back Brooks Berry, who finished with 114 yards and two touchdowns, to the outside. The goal was to move the Athens defensive backfield over, which opened up some room for sophomore tight end Noah Pittman to haul in a 28-yard pass in the middle of the field.
“That little sophomore caught it. I was just praying when it was in the air that he was going to bring it down,” Basden said. “So proud of how him and Luke handled the situation tonight.”
In came Stoddard, who is no stranger to late-game field goals. The sophomore hit a game-winner in the playoffs each of the last two seasons.
Stoddard missed from 37 yards in the first half, and Athens burned two timeouts to ice him.
Not this time.
“They gave me another chance to go down there and redeem myself,” Stoddard said. “I got a good snap and a really good hold and was lucky enough to make it.”
