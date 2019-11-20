DECATUR — Katie Jones gave a monster double-double effort, scoring 32 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, as Decatur Heritage picked up a 46-42 win over Class 4A St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
Loryn Miller had 10 points for the Eagles, while Brantleigh Williams scored four.
Decatur Heritage led 10-6 after one quarter and 15-8 at the half.
Jordan Jefferies (15) and Hannah Hall (13) each scored in double figures for St. John Paul II.
Decatur Heritage hosts Cold Springs on Thursday.
• Lindsay Lane 52, Whitesburg Christian 26: Madelyn Dizon had 20 points and seven steals to lead Lindsay Lane.
Lindsey Murr had 12 points for the Lions, who led 33-13 at halftime.
Lindsey Bailey had 10 points for Whitesburg Christian.
• Danville 54, East Lawrence 39: Lauren Hames led Danville with a game-high 18 points.
Emma Broadfoot had 11 points for the Hawks, while Madalyn Holladay and Madison Cartee added nine points each.
Alexandria Jackson had 13 points for East Lawrence. Devora Izquierdo scored nine.
Danville (4-1) plays at Westminster-Oak Mountain on Thursday.
• James Clemens 38, Athens 33 (OT): James Clemens outscored the Golden Eagles 7-2 in the extra period to earn the win.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with eight points and seven rebounds. Alaina Taylor scored eight points and Nahyriah Timmons had nine assists.
Nyla Grace Collier had a game-high 19 points for James Clemens.
• Tanner girls 61, Clements 17: Shauna Fletcher and Amiya Redus combined for 46 points in the win for Tanner.
Fletcher had a game-high 26 for the Rattlers, while Redus added 20. Keyera Jeanes scored seven.
• Brewer girls 61, West Morgan 16: Hope West led Brewer with 21 points.
Leisha Steger added 11 points as Brewer built a 32-11 halftime lead and cruised to victory.
Annabelle Pace and Breanna Howard each had five points for West Morgan.
--
Boys
• R.A. Hubbard boys 60, Hatton 45: Montoya Kellogg had 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win for Hubbard.
Ca’Ni McCoy had eight points and 11 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end of the floor.
Ridge Harrison led Hatton with 13 points and Cade Smith scored 10.
• Grissom boys 77, Decatur 28: Decatur kept is close for one quarter, but Grissom pulled away for the win.
Grissom led 17-14 after one quarter but pushed the lead to 41-20 at halftime.
Kobe Johnson led Decatur with seven points. Mitchell Terry and Adam Burroughs had six points each.
Decatur hosts Huntsville on Thursday.
• Brewer 65, West Morgan 51: Three players reached double figures in scoring for Brewer.
Connor Hall led the Patriots with 17 points, while Kris Bramlett added 13. Matt Kempson scored 12 for the Patriots, who led 31-28 at halftime.
Ashton Owens had a game-high 21 points in the loss for West Morgan.
