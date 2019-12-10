CULLMAN — The defending Class 1A state champion Decatur Heritage boys picked up their third-straight win with a 67-25 thumping at Saint Bernard on Monday.
The Eagles almost had enough points after the first quarter, 21, to take the victory. Decatur Heritage led 26 to 15 at halftime.
Giancarlo Valdez scored 17 points. Clay Smith had 13 points along with seven steals. Jordan Burks added 10 points. Brayden Kyle had eight points and nine rebounds.
Decatur Heritage (4-2) hosts Meek on Thursday.
• Decatur Heritage boys 74, Oakwood Academy 29: In a late game Saturday, Valdez scored 23 points and Burks had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Decatur Heritage. Smith added 16.
• Bob Jones boys 74, Hartselle 61: The Tigers lost for just the third time this season in a home game on Monday. Brody Peebles scored 25 and Tad Sivley had 16. That wasn’t enough to overcome 7A Bob Jones for the second time this season. Bob Jones beat Hartselle, 69-63, last month. Hartselle’s only other loss was to R.E. Lee out of Montgomery, 76-53.
• Hartselle girls 53, Bob Jones 46: Masyn Marchbanks led Hartselle with 25 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback win for the Tigers. Bob Jones led 38-36 after three quarters. Hailey Holshouser scored all eight of her points for Hartselle in the second half. Six came on 3-point field goals. Hartselle travels to Austin on Friday.
• Decatur Heritage girls 57, Saint Bernard 20: The Eagles opened area play with a win Monday night. Katie Jones scored 30 points and Sheryl Garner had nine. Decatur Heritage (6-3, 1-0) hosts Meek on Thursday.
• Falkville girls 52, Vinemont 41: Makenzie Veal scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (6-4). Ellie Cate Hill scored 11. Falkville host Danville tonight.
• In other games Monday, the Brewer girls beat Cullman, 59-57, New Hope girls beat Lindsay Lane, 42-28, and Vinemont boys beat Falkville, 70-39.
