THIS WEEK’S GAMES

• Sparkman at Austin

• Buckhorn at Decatur

• Muscle Shoals at Athens

• West Morgan at West Limestone

• Danville at East Lawrence

---

Stacy Long

Sparkman

Decatur

Athens

West Limestone

Danville

Last week: 4-1

Overall: 13-7

---

David Elwell

Austin

Decatur

Athens

West Limestone

Danville

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 12-8

---

Sirvell Carter

Austin

Buckhorn

Muscle Shoals

West Limestone

Danville

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 12-8

