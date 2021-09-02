---
No. 1 Hartselle (2-0)
Last week: Beat Mae Jemison, 41-0
Friday: at Cullman
---
No. 2 West Limestone (1-0)
Last week: Beat Clements, 55-28
Friday: at Deshler
---
No. 3 West Morgan (2-0)
Last week: Beat East Lawrence, 48-34
Friday: at Priceville
---
No. 4 Austin (1-1)
Last week: Beat Decatur, 17-13
Friday: at Florence
---
No. 5 Danville (2-0)
Last week: Beat Falkville, 27-7
Friday: vs. Colbert Heights
---
No. 6 Ardmore (2-0)
Last week: Beat Elkmont, 33-13
Friday: at Brewer
---
No. 7 Priceville (1-0)
Last week: Beat Brewer, 70-0
Friday: vs. West Morgan
---
No. 8 Falkville (1-1)
Last week: Lost to Danville, 27-7
Friday: at Whitesburg Christian
