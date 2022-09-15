ATHENS — Just before kickoff of the East Limestone football game on Aug. 18, Larry McCoy walked into Athens Stadium.
His attention turned to the new scoreboard behind the north end zone. Across the top in super large letters were the words “Larry McCoy Field.”
“My first thought was ‘Good Lord.’ It made me feel humble,” McCoy said. “I thought of all the people who have been a part of my life since I first came to Athens in 1963. I feel really blessed.”
To be fair to the people of Athens, the field at Athens Stadium was named in McCoy’s honor in 2007. A much smaller sign near the main entrance marked the honor. Probably not many people gave it more than a passing glance as they worked through the crowd to get inside the stadium.
The new designation screams it out loud and proud. If you look from just the right spot, you can see it from U.S. 31 while cruising past the stadium.
“He’s an amazing man who has done so much for this community, school and our football program,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “I’m fortunate to be able to call him my friend.”
McCoy, 83, grew up in Tuscaloosa and went to play football at Alabama, but a knee injury ended his career before it got started. He got into coaching when he joined Ferman Elmore’s staff at Dothan High. When Elmore left for Athens in 1963, McCoy followed.
When Elmore left after the 1965 season, McCoy became the head coach for the next 10 years. All he did in that decade was coach the Golden Eagles to a football state championship in 1975, coach the track program to three state championships and helped push through the plan for what eventually became Athens Stadium.
“I knew Coach (Bear) Bryant from my time at Alabama,” McCoy said. “I was on the team in 1958 when he came. After I got into coaching at Athens, we became friends. He liked flying into Pryor Field when he came to north Alabama. I liked for to pick him up to take him wherever he needed to go.
“When we started talking about building new stadium, I talked to him about it. We were trying to decide what exactly we wanted to build. Coach Bryant told me that whatever we do to build something for the future that will last a long time.”
That’s exactly what Athens did. The 10,000-seat facility is still as grand today as it was when it opened in 1975. It was quite an upgrade from the old field built during the Depression by the Works Progress Administration. Bryant was there for the dedication on March 22, 1975.
The Athens football team graced the new stadium with a state championship that fall. After that season, McCoy left. He coached one year at Huntsville High before leaving coaching forever.
“It was time for a new challenge,” McCoy said.
He went to work at what was Athens College and served there 11 years that included the transition to a state school. He went to what was Muscle Shoals Technical School for 14 years. A serious of mergers resulted in what is now Northwest Shoals Community College.
“My first year there, we had 650 students,” McCoy said. “When I left we had 6,000.”
Even during the time at Athens State and Northwest Shoals, McCoy never got far away from Athens football. He always looked for ways to help the program succeed.
“Once a Golden Eagle, always a Golden Eagle,” McCoy said.
McCoy’s latest project with the football program is to raise funds for the Feed the Eagle program. Before the game with East Limestone, McCoy was outside the stadium handing out brochures explaining the program and seeking donations.
Feed the Eagle is designed to meet the nutritional needs of the football program. It is guided by the Black and Gold Circle Inc., which is a tax deductible nonprofit started in 2018. The board of directors includes McCoy, Barry Hamilton, Bill Lawrence, Chris Seibert, Fred Pepper, Greg Young, Jimmy Woodruff and Tiffany Seibert.
“I met the head coach at Valdosta High School one time at a football camp in Georgia,” Gross said. “I always like to ask successful coaches what gives their team an edge. He said for them it was feeding the players.
“It made a lot of sense. These young athletes need a lot of calories to perform at a high level. A 200-pound athlete needs 5,000 calories a day. Our school breakfast and lunch programs are limited to 1,400 calories combined. That’s 3,600 more calories they need each day. Where’s it going to come from?”
College athletic programs across the country are finding answers. The University of Alabama recently spent $15 million on a sports and nutrition facility.
“I don’t know of another high school in the state that does what we are doing with our feeding program,” Gross said.
Athens, like most communities, has families at all levels financially. About half the football team is eligible for the USDA Free and Reduced Lunch Program. In today’s fast-paced life, even families with financial resources don’t always eat well.
“The Feed the Eagle is really an extension of the weight program,” McCoy said. “When I was in high school we didn’t have a weight room. When I was at Alabama we barely had a weight room.
“If you are going to compete on a high level in high school football today, you have to have a weight program. For your players to get the most out of the weight program, they need to eat properly.”
During football season, the Feed the Eagle program serves 185 meals each day for players in grades 9-12. Varsity players get two meals a day. The head coach’s wife, Karin Gross, plans the menu.
“Karin’s the MVP of this team,” Cody Gross said. “We sit down each Sunday night and go over our practice and workout schedules. She makes it all work.”
When the program started in 2018, the food was served in a meeting room at the stadium just down the hall from the weight room. That changed this summer when the football program moved it to the old Athens Recreation Center, just a few steps north of the stadium.
“I was on the recreation board when the building was built in the 1970s,” McCoy said. “I got it put in the deed that if the recreation department ever left it, that the school would get the building. I never could have imagined what they are doing with it now.”
The building’s kitchen and large dining area is now the home of Feed the Eagle.
“Karin’s the boss in the kitchen,” Gross said. “We make the players clean the dining room every day.”
The dining room is just down the hall from the program’s massive new weight room, where 96 athletes can work out at the same time. Nick Thomas of Prime Performance Training gives the team its own personal trainer.
Players are weighed each week to make sure they are maintaining their weight. That can be a challenge with summer workouts, preseason practice and all the work during the season. The Feed the Eagle program has players not just maintaining their weight, but adding on.
Last week, senior running back Larry Howard weighed 171 pounds after weighing in at 159 in June. Sophomore offensive tackle Spencer Dowland weighed 291 after weighing 281 in June.
“Coach Bryant said to build something special when we built the stadium,” McCoy said. “This feeding program and the new weight room are something else that is special for this football program.
“You can’t do something like this everywhere. It takes a special community like Athens for it to happen. That’s why I’ll always be a Golden Eagle.”
