ATHENS — If you happen to be one of the lucky ones to make it to Golden Eagle Stadium for tonight’s football game with Hartselle, you will be in a good place to watch a battle between two old rivals.
If your luck runs out after the game and you discover your ride home has issues, you will still be in a good place.
Athens assistant coach Steve Carter will be nearby. The Golden Eagles’ defensive line coach has a reputation for being able to fix just about anything.
Last May, Carter, 62, became maybe the most famous high school assistant coach in the country for a few months when a YouTube video showed him instructing the Athens football team on the proper way to change a tire.
“Somebody told me the video went viral,” Carter said. “I didn’t know what that meant. I thought maybe somebody was sick.”
The tire-changing demonstration was part of what Athens head coach Cody Gross calls “Manly Monday.” The idea started with Gross in an effort to “teach practical life lessons” to his players.
In past off seasons, Gross and his players would read books dealing with character and success. The latest one was from college basketball coaching legend John Wooden called “Coach Wooden’s Pyramid of Success.”
“All coaches talk about character building, but do we really do it?” Gross said. “I wanted to do something more than just talk about it. After we finished Wooden’s book, I thought ‘What do we do now?’ ”
That’s where Carter came to the rescue. That’s something he has done often during his long friendship with Gross, which has included coaching stops in college and high school.
“He’s a Jack of all trades,” Gross said. “I can’t tell you how much money he’s saved this football program by being able to fix anything.”
A couple of summers ago there was a wet spot near the goal line on the south end of football field that would not dry even in the hottest part of the summer. Carter did some digging and determined part of the PVC pipe in the sprinkler system had cracked and was leaking.
“The rest of the coaching staff was watching him digging,” Gross said. “When he found the problem, there was talk about how are we going to get a backhoe in here to dig up a bigger hole to fix it.”
Carter solved what looked like a giant problem with a fairly inexpensive solution. He used twine to cut through the pipe, removed the cracked piece and replaced it with a new piece of pipe.
“Everybody was like ‘How did he know how to do that?’” Gross said. “A man like that can teach life lessons that these players can carry with them forever.”
The first Manly Monday was a lesson on a proper handshake. Each player had to give a proper handshake before being allowed to leave for class. Then it was the proper way to tie a tie.
Some of the other lessons included “How to check oil and transmission levels,” “How to make a chain out of rope,” “How to plug a tire,” “How to use jumper cables,” “How to magnetize a screwdriver,” “The proper way to roll up an air hose and extension cord” and “The proper way to load a grease gun.”
“I’m not sure many of our players know what a grease gun is,” Gross said, “but now they know how to load one.”
The tire-changing lesson was the one that caught the most attention. Gross videos each lesson for Twitter. The tire-changing video has had nearly 12,000 retweets and over 46,000 likes. Gross got it on YouTube where it’s had over 12,000 more views and a lot of positive comments.
One comment said “Those are the kind of things they need to teach in school.”
The widespread attention for something that’s not really about football is something Carter never imagined. Football is where he’s gotten a lot of attention through his career at North Alabama has an All-Gulf South Conference defensive lineman and assistant coach.
Carter later coached at Delta State in Mississippi. He’s also coached at several different high schools in the area, including Austin. He’s in his third year at Athens.
“A lot of these lessons come from what I learned from my father,” Carter said. “He worked in a paper mill and I worked there during the summers. That’s where I learned how to do a lot of different things. I learned how to weld and I also worked in construction.
“I’ve always enjoyed repairing things. I can’t tell you how many water pumps and radiators on cars I’ve repaired over the years. When I coached in college it seemed like there was always at least one player who need a water pump or radiator repaired before he could go home for Christmas break.”
Carter admits he is surprised at the end of his lessons when the players break out into applause.
“It’s like they think I’m putting on a show,” Carter said. “Kids today don’t get taught this stuff like I did. Some of them don’t even have a father.”
The lessons seem to be making an impact on the team.
“I think I can honestly say we all love it,” junior lineman Harrison Black said. “Manly Monday is a great point of the week to step back and learn something we need to know.”
After some area TV stations did stories about the tire-changing video, national attention followed. Producers from “Fox & Friends” called to have him on live one morning last May.
“I didn’t do this to draw attention to myself,” Carter said. “It’s just wonderful to be in a position to influence young people. If you help just one kid in your life to be successful, you’ve done something.”
