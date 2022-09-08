Someone once said that you can learn a lot by observing.
In high school football, you can also learn a lot by observing the first three weeks of the season.
Three games can give a lot of insight to who the new star players are and to which teams are legit playoff contenders.
Here are six things we have learned:
--
No. 1: Decatur Red Raiders are back: After suffering through several seasons with records that are not typical for Decatur football, the Red Raiders are off to a great start with three wins to open the season.
This team shows signs of being something special. There’s not one superstar player carrying these Red Raiders. It’s a legitimate team with good players on both sides of the ball who find a way to win. That’s how they prevailed in last Friday’s 26-14 win over Athens.
Tonight’s game at Cullman is big. A Decatur win would match last season’s total of four, but more importantly establish the Red Raiders as a legit contender for a region championship.
Somehow, football just seems a little more exciting when Decatur is in the hunt.
--
No. 2: Hartselle has another winner at quarterback: The Tigers had a great quarterback last season in senior J.T. Blackwood. He was The Daily’s Player of the Year after throwing for 2,180 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for six touchdowns. He was a big reason for the Tigers' 10-0 regular season.
This year’s starting quarterback is senior Jack Smith. He’s doing a good job of matching Blackwood’s numbers. After three games, Smith is 60 of 81 with six touchdowns and 702 yards. Through the first three games last season, Blackwood was 44 of 59 for seven touchdowns and 750 yards.
Can Smith and Hartselle match the 10-0 regular season? They will be tested big time starting Sept. 16 with four consecutive road games at Gadsden City, Oxford, Muscle Shoals and Athens.
--
No. 3: Black Bears find their way out of the woods: After looking lost at times in losses to Hartselle, 45-17, and Decatur, 28-14, Austin put it together last Friday and pulled out a dramatic overtime win over Sparkman, 24-21.
The win over Sparkman may go down as the biggest one of the season for two reasons. One is that Sparkman has seemed to have Austin’s number over the last several seasons, even during some of the best seasons for the Black Bears.
Second, it was a region win in the first region game of the season. The Black Bears now have consecutive region games on the road at Florence tonight and at Albertville on Sept. 16. Both of those games are winnable. A 3-0 region record is not out of the question. That would be a big turnaround considering how the season started.
--
No. 4: Decatur Heritage went to school: First-year head coach Nikita Stover’s team is so young that they might should be called Eaglets instead of Eagles. The youth and inexperience was no doubt a factor in last Friday’s 57-35 loss at Valley Head. There may be some more growing pains ahead, but it should pay off by the playoffs.
--
No. 5: Deep runs in the playoffs for Priceville and West Morgan: You can’t say enough good things about what head coach Chris Foster has done in four seasons at Priceville. Now Drew Phillips is doing the same thing in his second season at West Morgan. The hunger for football success at those two schools is being fed. Both teams are on a mission for region championships and deep runs in the playoffs.
--
No. 6: Falkville, Hatton and Tanner chasing Class 3A, Region 8 crown: Falkville, Hatton and Tanner can each score a lot of points any night. They can play a little defense, too. Don't be surprised if they finish 1-2-3 in Region 8. Determining the order will be interesting part to watch.
