FALKVILLE — Avery Miller scored 18 points and claimed 11 rebounds Monday night to lead Falkville (1-2) to a 58-49 victory over Saint Bernard.
The win was also an area victory for the Blue Devils.
Saint Bernard led 27-24 at halftime. Falkville outscored Saint Bernard 18-7 in the third quarter to grab the lead.
Camden Reid added eight points for Falkville. J.C. Rose led Saint Bernard with 21.
Falkville girls 57, Saint Bernard 12: The Blue Devils (4-4) opened area play with a victory at home. Abby Speegle led Falkville with 11 points. Haley Owens, Brooklyn Owens and Makenzie Veal each had eight points. Savannah Fowler scored seven. Erika Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds.
In scores of other games Monday, Athens girls beat Grissom, 43-33, and the Athens Bible girls beat Woodville, 40-32. Grissom boys beat Athens, 60-46.
