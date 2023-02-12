ATHENS — Those who know Quez Watkins say that he has never forgotten where he came from.
One example is the free youth football camp the Philadelphia Eagles receiver has each summer in his hometown of Athens.
“The kids in that camp really look up to Quez,” Athens head football coach Cody Gross said. “He means a lot to them, and it means a lot to him.”
Athens has certainly not forgotten Watkins. Athens High held a Super Bowl pep rally Wednesday in the school’s gym. The black and gold of the Athens Golden Eagles gave way to the green and white of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Signs said “Go Quez” and “Good Luck.” There were cheers for Philadelphia's Eagles. The school band played the Philadelphia team's fight song “Fly, Eagles, Fly.”
The pep rally turned into a celebration of Watkins, who will be playing in the Super Bowl today when his Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Several of Watkins’ former coaches and teachers praised the former Golden Eagle.
In the middle of it all were some of Watkins’ family members, led by his mother Nicole Watkins.
“It’s awesome to see all this love and support,” Nicole said. “It’s been a long, hard journey and a lot of people in Athens have played a big part in it.”
She and Quez’s father, Terrance Williams, will be cheering on their son and his teammates from their seats at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Also among the parents of Eagles’ players will be Troy and Sandra Blankenship watching their son Reed, who played at West Limestone. Troy Blankenship and Nicole Watkins both work at 3M in Decatur.
“When we see each other at work we talk football,” Nicole said. “When our boys win the Super Bowl, we will have a lot more to talk about.”
Nicole Watkins has not missed one game in her son’s NFL career. She’s traveled all over the country watching the Eagles.
“I told him that I would always be there for him,” she said. “I’m there at every game no matter where they play. I’m certainly not going to miss this one.”
Watkins was a sixth round draft selection in 2020 out of Southern Miss. In 43 NFL games, Watkins has 85 receptions for 1,142 yards and five touchdowns.
The Eagles (16-3) have been a powerhouse in the NFC this season. One reason is an offense that can produce points with the passing game. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was a candidate for league MVP this season. He’s thrown for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The Eagles’ normal starting lineup has three wide receivers. They are Watkins, former Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and former Tennessee Titan AJ Brown, who joined the Eagles this season. It’s a dangerous trio with size and lots of speed to give defenses headaches.
'Motivated to work harder'
Watkins starred on the football field at Athens. He was also a star basketball player and sprinter on the track team.
“Sometimes you never know how a young kid is going to develop after he’s played pee wee and junior high football,” former Athens head coach Allen Creasy said. “Quez was always an athlete who wanted to be the best in the big games and in pressure situations.
“His parents did a great job raising him. They taught him to do the right things. His success is not a surprise to anybody that knows them.”
Watkins was a second-team Class 6A All-State selection in 2015 after catching 44 passes for 847 yards and 12 touchdowns for an Athens team that went 2-8. He picked Southern Miss over offers from Central Arkansas, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee, Samford and Western Kentucky.
Drew Phillips, the head coach at West Morgan, coached the Athens receivers in 2015. He took Watkins to football camps at Auburn and Alabama, but neither school showed any serious interest.
“That really motivated him to work harder,” Phillips said.
Southern Miss would be the first team to benefit from the motivation. Creasy stepped down as Athens coach after the 2015 season. His stepson Paxton Schrimsher was also playing at Southern Miss.
“So I got to see every game Quez played at Southern Miss,” Creasy said. “I got to see him become a man among boys at a high level.”
In 35 games at Southern Miss, Watkins caught 159 passes for 2,404 yards and 17 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him an invitation to the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis in the spring of 2020.
That’s where Watkins’ life took a new turn when he had the fastest time in the 40-yard dash at 4.35 seconds.
“That’s insanely fast,” Phillips said.
NFL was goal
Watkins’ name quickly moved up the draft prospect list. Some draft followers were surprised that he lasted into the sixth round.
Athens teacher Paige Hicks said at the pep rally that she remembered the day Watkins was drafted by the Eagles.
“I had a tear in my eye when I heard that great news,” Hicks said. “I’ll probably have a tear in both eyes when his team wins the Super Bowl.”
Watkins saw limited action as a rookie. His role began expanding during his second season to where he’s considered a starter.
“Quez was determined since he was a young boy to play in the NFL,” Nicole Watkins said. “Playing in the Super Bowl is a dream come true. Words cannot express how proud I am of him.”
Businesses around the square in Athens have painted storefront windows cheering on Watkins and Blankenship. One can only imagine what it may look like if the Eagles win Super Bowl LVII.
Watkins and Phillips have remained close. They stay in touch through calls, messages and FaceTime. When Watkins is back in north Alabama, there's always a visit to Phillips’ home to see the coach’s sons Brantley, Braxton and Barrett. Last summer, Watkins spoke to the West Morgan football team.
“Now we get to watch him play in the Super Bowl. That’s just unreal,” Phillips said. “I’ve never coached an athlete like him. It’s awesome to see where he is today.”
