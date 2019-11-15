ATHENS — Cody Gross likes for his quarterbacks to be tough and smart.
Athens’ first-year starting quarterback Jordan Scott has proven to be both this season. On a frigid Wednesday afternoon, he re-enforced the part about “being smart” when he wore team sweat pants and a sweat shirt with a hood for a walk-through practice.
Most of Scott’s teammates were dressed the same. The offensive linemen were the exception. They preferred T-shirts and shorts even with the temperature trying to hang on to the low 40s.
“They tried talking me into just shorts and a T-shirt, but I didn’t want to have anything to do with that,” Scott said.
Scott has been one of the amazing stories of the high school football season. One year ago he thought he was going to be starting again at receiver this year for the Golden Eagles. Suddenly in January, Athens needed a new quarterback and Scott answered the call.
“I’ve always tried to do whatever the team needed me to do,” Scott said.
After the first week of the state playoffs, Athens’ record is where it was last year at 8-3. The big difference this year is that Athens has advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Golden Eagles play tonight at Clay-Chalkville (9-2). It’s a rematch of playoff opponents from 2017 when Clay-Chalkville won 21-0.
“Jordan is doing exactly what we thought he would do,” Gross said. “He’s not exceeded expectations because this is really what we expected. He just keeps on getting better every day.”
Scott had a game to remember last week in the 62-14 first-round win over Buckhorn. Really it was a half a game to remember. He passed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 90 yards and three more touchdowns all in the first half. He was a spectator in the second half.
“That game was a lot of fun, but there have been several games that were probably even more special,” Scott said. “Beating Hartselle (28-19) was big because it broke a long losing streak to them. The win over Hazel Green (51-0) was a lot of fun, too.”
Against Hazel Green, Scott ran for three touchdowns and threw for his first touchdown pass.
“His football IQ is through the roof,” Gross said. “Jordan is about as coachable as any kid I have had at quarterback. He’s a competitor and never gets rattled.
“When he’s running, it’s like he’s gliding across the field and then all of sudden he shifts gears and he’s gone. He’s passing is improving. He’ throwing the ball better every day.”
Scott is Athens’ leading rusher with 813 yards and 14 touchdowns on 90 carries. He’s completed 65 of 122 passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns.
Athens’ goal of a win at Clay-Chalkville will depend on Scott adding more positive numbers to his stat sheet.
Clay-Chalkville is a powerhouse program. Since 2012, the Cougars have gone 89-17 with a state championship in 2014. They’ve had six seasons with double-digit wins.
Two years ago, Athens traveled to Clay-Chalkville for a first round game. The Cougars won 21-0, but led just 7-0 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. Athens had five turnovers and five possessions inside the Clay-Chalkville 30 that produced zero points.
“I feel like we are a better team than we were two years ago,” Gross said. “We have six players who started in that game in 2017. We have 10 or 11 who played in that game. I expect us to make a better showing this time.”
