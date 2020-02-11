SOMERVILLE — Brewer’s subregional game Monday night lasted 32 minutes.
The Patriots postseason fate, however, was decided in the first eight.
Brewer roared to a 34-8 lead after the first quarter of play, effectively putting the game out of reach and securing a spot in Saturday’s Class 5A girls Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State.
Brewer will play Center Point, a 71-41 winner over Alexandria, at noon in the tournament’s opening round.
Leisha Steger led a balanced Brewer offense with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Jacie Andrews had 18 points and seven assists, while Hope West finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Evaiah Burrows had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Brewer (20-11) led 51-26 at halftime.
---
Class 6A
• Athens 60, Cullman 29: Caroline Bachus gave a huge double-double effort, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, as Athens punched its ticket to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State.
Athens (23-5) will play G.W. Carver on Friday.
Alaina Taylor had 15 points for the Golden Eagles, while Nahriyah Timmons added seven points and 10 assists.
• Muscle Shoals 61, Hartselle 32: The duo of Sara Puckett and Makiyah Harrison was too much for Hartselle, as the Muscle Shoals teammates combined for 44 points as the Tigers were eliminated from postseason play.
Puckett had a game-high 25 points for the Trojans, while Harrison added 19 points. Muscle Shoals led 34-17 at the half.
Lillyanna Cartee led Hartselle with 13 points. Hartselle finishes the season 18-15.
---
Class 3A
• Lauderdale County 58, East Lawrence 34: Lauderdale County jumped in front by 26 points by halftime to earn a berth in the Northwest Regional.
Ruthie Smith scored 17 points, all in the first half, to lead the Tigers (27-5). Sydney Maner added 16 points.
Makayla Goode and Devora izquierdo each scored nine points for East Lawrence (8-18).
---
Class 2A
• Tanner 77, Addison 58: Amiya Redus and Shauna Fletcher each scored 24 points as Tanner advanced to Northwest Regional play with the win.
The Rattlers (14-12) will play Cold Springs on Friday at 6 p.m. at Wallace State.
Miracle Scott scored 14 points for Tanner, while Keyera Jeanes added 10 points.
---
Class 1A
• Valley Head 56, Lindsay Lane 49: Madelyn Dizon and Audra Putman scored in double figures as Lindsay Lane’s season came to an end with a loss to Valley Head.
Dizon led the Lions with 18 points and four steals. Putman finished with 16 points and Lindsey Murr added six points and nine rebounds.
Lindsay Lane finishes the season 13-16.
---
Other subregional scores
5A: West Point 57, East Limestone 50. East Limestone’s season ends at 25-5.
4A: Rogers 66, West Limestone 32. West Limestone’s season ends at 8-19. Rogers (25-4), the defending Class 4A state champion, plays Monday at 9 a.m. at Wallace State.
2A: Hatton 61, Red Bay 34. Hatton (27-5) will play the winner of Altamont-West End on Friday at 3 p.m. at Wallace State.
1A: Skyline 81, R.A. Hubbard 37. R.A. Hubbard’s season ends at 9-11.
1A: Falkville 67, Berry 48. Falkville will play Mars Hill on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Wallace State.
