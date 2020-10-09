HUNTSVILLE — Athens dominated in a big way Thursday night, grabbing a 47-14 win over Buckhorn for another Class 6A, Region 8 victory.
The Golden Eagles held a 34-0 lead at the half and never looked back the remainder of the game.
Jordan Scott threw four first-half touchdowns for Athens before resting the entire second half.
Jaden Jude caught a touchdown pass and threw another to Jaylen Gilbert, who also rushed for a touchdown.
Larry Howard, Dylann Roper and Avonte Thompson each had one receiving touchdown.
Athens (5-2, 4-1) hosts Cullman next Friday night.
