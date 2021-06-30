After 19 years of coaching softball and baseball at Athens, Thad Prater is retiring.
Prater, 55, was the head softball coach for two different times for a total of 10 years. He was the school’s head baseball coach for nine years.
This past season was one Athens’ best under Prater. The Golden Eagles (45-12) were ranked No. 1 in Class 6A all season and advanced to the North Regional. Prater was selected as The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Coach of the Year.
Athens had two first-team All-State players in pitcher Emily Simon and infielder Morgan Stiles. Pitcher Katie Simon and catcher Anna Carder were both honorable mention selections. All four players return next season.
Prater won’t be staying away from the softball field or classroom. He has accepted a job as an assistant coach and teacher at Giles County in Tennessee.
