Jinger Heath, Hartselle golf: Heath shot a career-best 6-under-par 66 in the second round of the Class 6A girls state tournament on Tuesday. Heath finished one shot behind individual champion Frances Brown of UMS-Wright.
--
Tristin Wisener, Hartselle golf: Wisner shot 76-74 to finish tied for fifth place in the Class 6A boys state tournament.
--
Cole Lindeman, Priceville golf: Lindeman finished tied for seventh at the Class 4A state tournament with rounds of 83 and 76.
--
Luke Davis, Athens Bible School golf: Davis shot 78-77 to finish in third at the Class 1A-2A boys state tournament.
--
Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane golf: Ruble finished as runner-up at the Class 1A-3A girls tournament, shooting rounds of 74 and 77.
--
Jayden Brown, Decatur track and field: Brown won the Class 6A boys high jump state championship with a height of 6-4 on Thursday.
--
Henry Woodall, Lindsay Lane track and field: Woodall won the Class 1A boys 3,200 with a time of 10:38.26 and finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:05.36. He also won the 1,600 title with a time of 4:50.93.
--
Joe Quez Keith, Lindsay Lane track and field: Keith won the 1A boys 110-meter hurdles championship with a time of 16.97 and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.62. He also won the 1A 400-meter dash championship with a time of 51.31.
--
Eva Armstead, R.A. Hubbard track and field: Armstead clocked a time of 26.16 to win the 1A girls 200-meter dash championship.
--
Brantleigh Williams, Decatur Heritage track and field: Williams won the 1A girls javelin with a distance of 107-10.
--
Elizabeth Wilson, Decatur Heritage track and field: Wilson captured the 1A high jump title with a height of 5-5.
--
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage track and field: McGhee captured the 1A girls triple jump title with a long jump of 34-9¾. She also finished second in the high jump with a height of 5-0.
--
Makenzie Harris, Austin track and field: Harris won the 7A girls 100-meter hurdles state championship with a time of 14.71. She also finished third in the 100-meter dash (12.18) and 200-meter dash (24.78).
--
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County track and field: Williams won a trio of state championships at the Class 5A meet this week: the 800-meter run (2:18.84), 3,200-meter run (11:08.04) and 1,600-meter run (5:09.86) titles.
--
Jack Tregoning, Athens track and field: Tregoning won the 6A boys shot put title with a long throw of 53-9½.
--
Jack Bradford, Athens Bible School track and field: Bradford won the 1A boys 800-meter championship with a meet-record time of 1:57.07. He also finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:57.27.
--
Meredith Romans, Athens Bible School track and field: Romans won the 1A girls discus title with a distance of 105-4.
--
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard track and field: Cobb won the 1A boys high jump with a height of 6-0.
--
Sydney Perkins, Lindsay Lane track and field: Perkins clocked a 6:02.46 to win the 1A girls 1,600-meter run championship.
--
Haley Waggoner, Athens softball: Waggoner hit the game-winning home run in a 3-2 win over Hartselle at the Class 6A North Regional on Tuesday.
--
Emily Simon, Athens softball: Simon pitched a pair of complete games at the regional on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits in the win over Hartselle and allowing one hit with five strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Gardendale.
--
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle softball: Lentz tripled, doubled and drove in two runs in a 19-0 win over Minor in regional play on Tuesday. Her single Wednesday morning gave Hartselle a 1-0 walk-off win over defending 6A state champion Hazel Green.
--
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey pitched a no-hitter as West Morgan opened Class 4A regional play with a 16-1 win over Good Hope on Tuesday. She allowed one unearned run while striking out eight and added a single and two RBIs at the plate.
--
Jada Gray, West Morgan softball: Gray had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in the win over Good Hope on Tuesday.
--
Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont softball: Harwell was dominant in the circle in a 13-0 win over Holly Pond in the Class 3A regional on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over five innings while striking out 11. She also had two hits and three RBIs.
--
Emma Coan, East Lawrence softball: Coan went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in a 10-7 win over Holly Pond in the Class 3A regional on Tuesday.
--
McKinley McCaghren, Danville softball: McCaghren pitched six innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit, and had three hits and three RBIs in an 11-1 win over J.B. Pennington in the Class 3A regional on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.