CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (10-0) did not play
2. Hoover (9-1) did not play
3. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) did not play
4. Theodore (9-1) beat Mary Montgomery 49-0 on Thursday
5. Daphne (9-1) beat 6A No. 6 Spanish Fort 21-7
6. Auburn (8-1) does not play
7. Central-Phenix City (6-4) lost to 6A No. 1 Oxford 32-31 (OT)
8. Austin (8-2) lost to 6A No. 2 Mountain Brook 31-22 on Thursday
9. Fairhope (8-2) beat Murphy 35-0
10. James Clemens (8-2) did not play
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (9-1) beat 7A No. 7 Central-Phenix City 32-31 (OT)
2. Mountain Brook (8-1) beat 7A No. 8 Austin 31-22 on Thursday
3. Pinson Valley (7-2) did not play
4. Opelika (7-2) did not play
5. Saraland (8-2) did not play
6. Spanish Fort (7-3) lost to 7A No. 5 Daphne 21-7
7. Clay-Chalkville (9-1) beat Oak Mountain 21-14 on Thursday
8. Pelham (7-2) lost to Homewood 20-18
9. Athens (7-2) did not play
10. McGill-Toolen (7-2) beat Dothan 35-7
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (9-0) beat Parker 33-32 on Thursday
2. St. Paul's (10-0) beat Vigor 38-0
3. Pleasant Grove (7-2) did not play
4. Central-Clay Co. (9-1) beat 4A No. 4 Handley 15-14
5. Guntersville (9-0) beat Albertville 54-0
6. Alexandria (9-1) lost to 3A No. 3 Piedmont 27-23
7. Pike Road (10-0) beat BTW-Tuskegee 56-6
8. Faith-Mobile (8-1) did not play
9. Demopolis (10-0) beat Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, forfeit
10. Fairview (9-1) beat Holly Pond 56-16
CLASS 4A
1. American Chr. (10-0) beat 2A No. 1 Mars Hill Bible, forfeit
2. Madison Aca. (9-0) beat Russellville, forfeit
3. Gordo (8-1) beat 1A No. 8 Pickens Co. 40-8 on Thursday
4. Handley (7-1) lost to 5A No. 4 Central-Clay Co. 15-14
5. Etowah (6-3) lost to Southside-Gadsden 24-17
6. Mobile Chr. (8-1) beat B.C. Rain 37-18
7. Jacksonville (6-3) did not play
8. Madison Co. (8-2) did not play
9. Bibb Co. (8-2) did not play
10. Good Hope (9-1) did not play
CLASS 3A
1. Fyffe (10-0) beat Scottsboro, forfeit
2. Ohatchee (9-1) beat Munford 40-18
3. Piedmont (9-1) beat 5A No. 6 Alexandria 27-23
4. Walter Wellborn (8-1) did not play
5. Montgomery Aca. (10-0) beat Alabama Chr. 31-7 on Thursday
6. Flomaton (8-2) beat Escambia Co. 37-0
7. T.R. Miller (8-2) beat W.S. Neal 39-0
8. Thomasville (8-1) canceled at 2A No. 10 Clarke Co.
9. Catholic-Montgomery (8-2) did not play
10. East Lawrence (9-1) beat Sheffield, forfeit
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (8-2) lost to 4A No. 1 American Chr., forfeit
2. Lanett (8-2) did not play
3. Leroy (8-1) canceled vs. Citronelle
4. Spring Garden (9-1) beat Wadley 51-13
5. Red Bay (8-1) beat Fayette Co. 36-20
6. North Sand Mountain (9-1) beat Sylvania 25-19 (2OT)
7. B.B. Comer (8-1) canceled vs. Dadeville
8. G.W. Long (8-1) beat Houston Aca. 38-7
9. Abbeville (8-1) did not play
10. Clarke Co. (7-2) canceled vs. 3A No. 8 Thomasville
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-0) beat Charles Henderson
2. Linden (9-0) beat Aliceville 34-6
3. Maplesville (8-1) canceled vs. Montevallo
4. Sweet Water (6-2) did not play
5. Notasulga (7-1) did not play
6. Decatur Heritage (8-2) did not play
7. Valley Head (8-2) lost to Collinsville 6-0
8. Pickens Co. (7-2) lost to 4A No. 3 Gordo 40-8 on Thursday
9. Berry (8-1) canceled at No. 10 Winterboro
10. Winterboro (8-1) canceled vs. No. 9 Berry
AISA
1. Glenwood (8-0) canceled at Autauga Aca.
2. Bessemer Aca. (7-2) lost to No. 3 Escambia Aca. 33-12
3. Escambia Aca. (8-1) beat No. 2 Bessemer Aca. 33-12
4. Jackson Aca. (10-0) did not play
5. Patrician (8-1) beat Pickens Aca. 48-0
6. Chambers Aca. (9-1) beat No. 7 Crenshaw Chr. 42-22
7. Crenshaw Chr. (7-3) lost to No. 6 Chambers Aca. 42-22
8. Morgan Aca. (7-2) did not play
9. Pike Liberal Arts (7-2) beat Monroe Aca. 35-18
10. Abbeville Chr. (8-2) beat Macon-East 42-35
