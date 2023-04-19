--
Player of the Year
Carson Muse, West Morgan, Sr.: Muse wrapped up his stellar five-year career averaging 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds. He finished with 2,116 career points.
--
Coach of the Year
Dale Taylor, Tanner: In his third year, Taylor brought the Rattlers back to prominence by leading the team to a 20-7 record and the Class 2A Northwest Regional finals.
--
First team
Skylar Townsend, Tanner, Jr.: Townsend averaged 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while helping the Rattlers make the Class 2A Northwest Regional finals.
Kahne Little, Hatton, Jr.: Little put together another strong season, scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds. He also had 48 steals.
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible, Sr.: Suggs wrapped up his career averaging 20.5 points.
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont, Sr.: Murrah averaged 18 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Sammy Holmes, Priceville, So.: Holmes finished the year with averages of 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. He also made 94 3-pointers. That’s a Priceville season record and ranks 32nd all-time in the AHSAA.
--
Second team
Walker Brand, Athens Bible, Sr.: The 6-foot-8 star averaged 16.8 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Cole Lindeman, Priceville, Sr.: Lindeman averaged 15.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Sr.: Patterson finished with averages of 14.7 points and 10.2 rebounds.
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville, Sr.: Warnick averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: Mitchell averaged 12.7 points, while also making 84 three pointers.
--
Honorable mention
Danville - Gage Taylor, Sr.; AJ Holladay, Jr.
Decatur Heritage - Brady Wilson, So.; Hayden Page, So.; Jordan Davis, 8th.
East Lawrence - PJ Head, Jr.; K'Lebb Hill Jr.; Coleman Garner, Sr.
Falkville - Caden Burnett, Sr.; Dawson Fowler, Jr.
Hatton - Kyle Hampton, Sr.; Lamarcus Almon, Sr.
Priceville - Jake Langlois, Sr.; Tyler Case, Sr.
Tanner - Dalton Smithson, Sr.
West Limestone - Haven Helms, Sr.
West Morgan - Byron Parrish, Sr.; Jalen Fletcher, Jr.
--
Players of the Year
2023: Carson Muse, West Morgan
2022: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2021: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2020: Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
2019: Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage
2018: Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage
2017: CJ Yarbrough, Tanner
2016: Keandre Swopes, West Morgan
2015: Hunter Morgan, West Limestone
2014: Jonathon Fletcher, Tanner
2013: Brandon Roberts, West Morgan
2012: Matthew Hines, Tanner
2011: Matthew Hines, Tanner
2010: Mykmyk Ingram, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Latraius Mosley, Tanner
2008: Zane Campbell, West Limestone
2007: Rod Byrd, Tanner
2006: Josh Bedwell, Priceville
2005: Jesse Rutherford, Hatton
2004: Ryan Harrison, Hatton
2003: Julius Lucas, Tanner
2002: Jerrell Vinson, Decatur Heritage
2001: Reprobatus Bibbs, Courtland
2000: Reprobatus Bibbs, Courtland
1999: Josh Bryant, Hatton
1998: Reynaldo Robinson, Tanner
1997: Travis Hines, Tanner
1996: Jamie Cain, Clements
1995: Adrian Taylor, Speake
1994: Andy Haggenmaker, E. Limestone
1993: Chad Steadman, Hatton
1992: Mark Brown, Danville
1991: Mark Brown, Danville
1990: Dewayne Uselton, E. Limestone
1989: Anthony Kingston, Tanner
1988: Anthony Kingston, Tanner
1987: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
1986: Greg Yarbrough, Tanner
1985: Buck Williams, Clements
1984: Roy Fletcher, East Limestone
1983: Roy Fletcher, East Limestone
1982: Kenneth Owens, East Lawrence
1981: Donald Reedus, Courtland
1980: Terry Williams, Elkmont
1979: Freddie Benford, East Limestone
1978: Tim Thomas, West Morgan
--
Coaches of the year
2023: Dale Taylor, Tanner
2022: Jason Marshall, Decatur Heritage
2021: Justin Henley, Hatton
2020: Justin Henley, West Morgan
2019: Jason Marshall, Decatur Heritage
2018: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2017: Jason Marshall, Decatur Heritage
2016: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2015: Justin Taylor, West Limestone
2014: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2013: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2012: Garth Garris, Elkmont
2011: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2010: Darin Liles, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Ricky Bowling, West Morgan
2008: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2007: Chris Whitt, Tanner
2006: Darrell Haynes, Priceville
2005: Robert Pope, Danville
2004: Melcha Satchel, Courtland
2003: Tommy Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2002: Aaron Goode, Hazlewood
2001: Tommy Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2000: Melcha Satchel, Courtland
1999: Mike Sanderson, Ardmore
1998: Thomas Jones, Courtland
1997: Chris Whitt, Tanner
1996: Darryl Adams, Clements
1995: Harold Pirtle, Speake
1994: Jack Steele, Hazlewood
1993: Garth Garris, East Limestone
1992: Wayne Bowling, Danville
1991: Jack Steele, Hazlewood
1990: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1989: Gary Steadman, Courtland
1988: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1987: Jeff Prince, West Limestone
1986: Billy Owens, Tanner, and Jack Steele, Hazlewood
1985: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1984: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1983: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1982: Stan Carr, East Lawrence
1981: Gary Steadman, Courtland
1980: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1979: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
1978: Jimmy Drake, East Limestone
