FLORENCE — Athens Bible School came within one win of qualifying for the Class 1A state softball tournament Friday, picking up a pair of consolation bracket victories before falling to Waterloo 15-5 in the consolation bracket championship at the North Regional tournament.
The Trojans opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Hackleburg on Thursday but fell into the consolation bracket with an 8-1 loss to Waterloo. Needing three wins Friday to advance to next week’s state tournament, Athens Bible defeated Belgreen 4-3 and Lynn 10-6 to set up a rematch with Waterloo.
--
Waterloo 15, Athens Bible School 5: Waterloo scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the second to take an early 4-0 lead. The Cougars extended the lead to 7-0 in the third inning before Athens Bible got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth.
The Trojans trimmed their deficit to 7-5 with four more runs in the top of the fifth, but Waterloo rallied to score five times in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Kara Thomas and Brooke Blakely had one hit and one RBI each for Athens Bible, while Bailey Davis added a pair of RBIs. Addyson Butler had two hits.
Waterloo and winner’s bracket champion Skyline, who defeated Waterloo in the first automatic qualifier, advance to the state tournament.
--
Athens Bible School 4, Belgreen 3: Blakely doubled, singled and drove in two runs as the Trojans opened the day with a win.
Claire Holt had a double and one RBI and Cana Vining had two hits, including a double.
Vining pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts.
--
Athens Bible School 10, Lynn 6: Vining went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Athens Bible.
Thomas had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Destiny Burns had two hits and two RBIs. Kaylee Carter doubled and drove in two runs.
Vining pitched 5 1/3 innings to earn the win, giving up one run on five hits while striking out six.
