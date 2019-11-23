ATHENS — After a close loss to Hartselle on Tuesday, Austin coach Major Deacon was ready for an undramatic finish. He got his wish Friday night.
The Black Bears closed out Athens 71-60 on the road. It was the first game this season that wasn’t decided by less than five points for Austin.
“That was the best feeling. I prefer the undramatic wins,” Deacon said. “I’m just proud of my kids for tonight.”
It looked like Austin (3-2) was going to have another game come down to the wire in the second half. Austin led by 15 at halftime, but Athens (1-1) charged back and made it a two-point game thanks to a 15-2 run.
Austin took it in stride, however. Senior guard Caleb Carter and junior forward Winston Lyle delivered an 8-0 to go up 50-42 and shift the momentum back in Austin’s favor.
“I think that run came from all of our games where we were battle tested,” Deacon said. “We played in those close games. Our kids understood how to play in those tight situations.”
Austin then come out in the fourth quarter and closed out Athens. The Black Bears led by as many as 13 in the final period.
Carter was especially strong offensively for Austin throughout the game. He scored a game-high 19 points. He had 12 points in the first half. Carter is a veteran for Austin. He started all last season and is one of four players with varsity experience.
“I really wanted to just attack tonight,” Carter said. “I wanted to be the point guard that coach always tells me to be and just stay aggressive.”
Carter was one of four Austin players in double figures. Lyle scored 13 points. Senior Jackson Breedlove added 11. Junior Kelton Petty scored 10 points.
Athens had three in double figures. Junior Tyre Patterson had 15 points. Senior Keenan Hambrick scored 15 points, and junior Jordan Scott scored 12 points.
Athens will play Phil Campbell in the Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash at Wallace State on Tuesday for its next game.
Austin will be away from home again for its next game. The Black Bears face Blackman out of Tennessee in the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones High on Monday.
--
Girls
• Athens 52, Austin 39: Sophomore forward Caroline Bachus led Athens (3-1) with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Golden Eagles led 24-22 at halftime, 32-30 near the end of the third quarter and 35-31 at the end of the third.
This was Athens’ second game in a row against a Class 7A team.
“These games (against big schools) will help tremendously,” Athens coach Eddie Murphree said. “We just have to weather the storm and stay positive.”
After leading 43-37 midway through the fourth, Athens scored seven in a row en route to a win. Junior Nahriyah Timmons had 12 points and nine assists. Senior Kendra Smith added 12 points for Athens.
Senior Aleah Wesley led Austin (3-2) with 13 points. Freshman Jada Burks added 12 points.
Athens plays Brewer at the Encore Thanksgiving Classic at Hartselle on Saturday for its next game. Austin plays Oak Mountain at the same tournament Saturday.
