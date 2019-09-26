Boys
Smith Coon
Decatur
The senior caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in Decatur’s 40-12 win over Lee-Huntsville. "Smith has provided us with some big play opportunities this year," coach Jere Adcock said. "The interception return for the touchdown was a big play and a crucial time as we were struggling to find a spark. He provided it. The TD catch earlier was a great catch also.”
Girls
Mackenzie Davis
Athens Bible School
The senior had 32 assists and 13 kills as the Trojans improved to 18-8 on the season with wins over Madison County and East Limestone last week. Davis also had 24 assists in a 3-0 sweep of Falkville. Davis was named Decatur Daily All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year in 2018 and was selected to the 2019 AHSAA North-South All-Star team.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Tybo Williams, Decatur Heritage’s Colton Keith, Priceville’s Jerry Burton and Athens’ Jordan Scott. Girls: Danville’s Madalyn Holladay, Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser and Decatur Heritage’s Emily Hubbard.
