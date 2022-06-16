---
Player of the Year
Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: The Class 2A Hitter of the Year earned that honor with some huge numbers. The Decatur Heritage catcher hit .465 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 50 RBIs. He had 17 RBIs with two outs and walked 36 times. Rippen has signed with Wallace State in Hanceville.
---
Coach of the Year
Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage: Meek closed out his coaching career with a run to the Class 2A state championship series. It was the Eagles’ third trip to a state championship series in the last six seasons that playoff series were held. Meek was also named the state’s Class 2A Coach of the Year.
---
Rest of the team
P: Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane, Jr.: The lefty posted an 11-2 record with a 1.79 ERA. He struck out 124 in 78 1/3 innings. Opponents had a .197 batting average. He was a Class 1A first-team All-State selection.
P: Cole O’Brien, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: The Columbia State signee had a 6-4 record with a 2.11 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings. O’Brien hit .363 with six home runs and 38 RBIs. He also led the team with 17 stolen bases. He was a Class 2A first-team All-State selection.
P: Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: The Troy football signee went 7-0 with a 0.50 ERA while striking out 78 in 41 2/3 innings. He also hit .363 with 36 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. He was a second-team Class 2A All-State selection.
P: Colton Hooper, Falkville, Sr.: The Blue Devils’ ace struck out 72 in 48 innings with a 3.19 ERA. He also hit .444.
P: Skyler Hutto, West Morgan, Sr.: The Alabama signee went 4-3 with a 1.87 ERA in eight starts. He had 76 strikeouts in 45 innings. He also hit .409 and stole 16 bases. He was a second-team Class 4A All-State selection as a utility player.
P: Ben Frasier, Lindsay Lane, Jr.: Frasier was a perfect 5-0 with an ERA of 0.89. He struck out 28 in 31 innings.
P: Coleman Garner, East Lawrence, Jr.: The Eagles’ ace went 7-2 with 76 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. Garner also hit .308 for the season.
P: Joseph Garrison, Priceville, Jr.: Garrison allowed just three earned runs in posting a 5-0 record. He had 34 strikeouts in 23 innings.
C: Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane, Sr.: The repeat first-team Class 1A All-State selection hit .445 with a 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 51 RBIs. He has signed with Wallace State.
C: Gage Taylor, Danville, Jr.: The Class 3A honorable mention selection batted .403 with 13 extra base hits while going 21 for 21 on stolen base attempts.
C: Wes Walker, Priceville, So.: The Bulldogs’ backstop hit .411 with 27 RBIs.
IF: Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage, Jr.: The first-team Class 2A All-State selection hit .386 with five home runs and 31 RBIs. He had 10 two-out RBIs. Solley also went 3-0 as a pitcher with one save.
IF: Micah Perkins, Lindsay Lane, Sr.: The first-team Class 1A All-State selection hit .430 with 52 hits, 11 doubles, 29 RBIs, 60 runs scored and 33 stolen bases. He also went 8-4 as a pitcher with 88 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings. He has signed with Huntingdon College.
IF: Spencer Blake, Athens Bible, Sr.: The second-team Class 1A All-State selection hit .474 with 19 RBIs.
IF: Mykell Murrah, Elkmont, Jr.: The first-team Class 3A All-State selection hit .402 with 46 runs scored, 45 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He posted a 5-3 pitching record with one save while striking out 82 in 41 2/3 innings.
IF: Jackson Prickett, Priceville, Jr.: The Bulldogs’ shortstop hit .370 with 12 doubles, 27 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 26 games.
IF: Daniel Laporte, West Morgan, Sr.: Laporte hit .385 with 36 RBIs. On the mound he produced a 5-4 record while striking out 75 in 40 innings.
IF: Braxton Griffin, West Limestone, Jr.: Griffin hit .426 with 15 stolen bases and 31 runs scored.
OF: Caden Burnett, Falkville, Jr.: The second team Class 2A All-State selection hit .555 with 50 hits, 22 extra base hits and 35 runs scored.
OF: Ian Ezell, Clements, Sr.: Ezell hit .547 with 18 stolen bases and 30 runs scored.
OF: Parker Huff, Hatton, So.: Huff hit .389 with 35 hits while going 17 for 18 on stolen bases.
OF: Dylan McCleskey, Danville, Sr.: McCleskey led the Hawks with a .417 batting average and a .507 on-base percentage.
OF: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Fr.: The first-team Class 2A All-State selection hit .415 with 37 runs scored and 29 RBIs. He had a 4-3 pitching record with a 1.90 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 29 innings.
OF: Max Morrison, Lindsay Lane, Jr.: The first-team Class 1A All-State pick hit .358 with 47 runs scored, 27 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.
DH: Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible, Sr.: The second-team Class 1A All-State selection hit .452 while driving in 30 runs. He had 28 hits along with 17 walks.
DH: Braden Stafford, Hatton, Jr.: The Class 2A honorable mention selection hit .361 with 29 RBIs, 10 doubles and four home runs.
DH: Cooper Phillips, West Limestone, Jr.: The Wildcats’ catcher hit .449 with 19 runs scored and 19 RBIs.
---
Honorable Mention
Priceville: Ty Parker, Jr., Thomas Kerby, Jr., Zach Chaney, Jr., Colman Gann, Fr.
West Limestone: Aidan Smith, Jr., Ian Burroughs, Jr.
Danville: Carson Cox, Sr., Zeb Hensley, Sr.
Clements: Braden Smith, Sr., Brady Moore, Jr., Mason Butler, Jr.
Elkmont: Shane Boger, Sr., Ryan Boyd, Sr., Curtis Hobbs, Fr.
East Lawrence: Lane Smith, So., Trey Rikard, Sr., Carson Posey, So.
Decatur Heritage: Tyler Olive, Sr., Paxson Tarver, Fr.
Falkville: Andrew Jones, Sr., Sawyer Reynolds, So., Dawson Fowler, So.
Lindsay Lane: Seth Mitchell, Jr., Alex Cook, So.
Athens Bible: Eli Olree, Sr., Cody Graviett, Sr.
---
Class 1A-4A baseball
---
Players of the Year
2022: Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage
2021: Noah Rippen, Decatur Heritage
2020: Not awarded
2019: Carter Sample, Decatur Heritage
2018: Trace Lentz, Decatur Heritage
2017: Parker Henson, West Morgan
2016: Grayson Wakefield, Decatur Heritage
2015: Ryan Bradford, Falkville
2014: Carter Corneil, Athens Bible
2013: Jacob Hagewood, Athens Bible
2012: Trey Mathis, West Morgan
2011: Thomas Russell, Danville
2010: A.J. Price, Athens Bible
2009: Jordan Pugh, Athens Bible
2008: Joseph Baker, Athens Bible
2007: Will Nichols, Hatton
2006: Jarrod Harrison, Tanner
2005: Dustin Hamilton, Priceville
2004: Donovan Hand, Hatton
2003: Nick Cleckler, Hatton
2002: Josh Cowan, Tanner
2001: Brandon Turner, Elkmont
2000: Josh Terry, Hatton
1999: Heath Lovell, West Limestone
1998: Kris Haggenmaker, East Limestone
1997: Stevie Gaston, East Limestone
1996: Doug Shelton, West Morgan
1995: Wayne Mensch, Hatton
1994: Kenny Lopez, Falkville
1993: Brad Aldridge, Tanner
1992: Brad Aldridge, Tanner
1991: Lee Moran, Tanner
1990: Greg Jones, West Morgan
1989: Mike Cost, Falkville
1988: Jo Jo Smith, Ardmore
1987: Mike Pressnell, West Limestone
1986: Mike Pressnell, West Limestone
Coaches of the Year
2022: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2021: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2020: Not awarded
2019: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2018: Marty Hutto, West Morgan
2017: Zac Standridge, Elkmont
2016: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2015: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2014: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2013: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2012: Brent Gillespie, Hatton
2011: Mike Johnson, Danville
2010: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2009: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2008: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2007: Brent Gillespie, Hatton
2006: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2005: Shane Hopkins, Priceville
2004: Roger Cobb, Ardmore
2003: Brent Gillespie, Hatton
2002: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2001: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2000: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
1999: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
1998: Brian Wagnon, East Limestone
1997: Kent Tucker, Falkville
1996: Ricky Bowling, West Morgan
1995: Ricky Bowling, West Morgan
1994: Tim Miller, Falkville
1993: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
1992: Rudy Beck, Hatton
1991: Chris Whitt, Tanner
1990: Dennis Black, East Limestone
1989: Jim Anderson, Ardmore, and Kent Tucker, Falkville
1988: Dennis Black, East Limestone
1987: Mike Nave, West Limestone
1986: Mike Nave, West Limestone
