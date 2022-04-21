Karsi Lentz, Hartselle softball: Lentz set a Hartselle softball single-season record for home runs with her 18th of the year in a 15-0 win over James Clemens. Lentz, a senior Auburn-Montgomery signee, currently ranks in the top 10 in the country in home runs and RBIs, according to MaxPreps.
---
Kenley Hilleary, Austin softball: Hilleary pitched a four-hitter, striking out 12 in a win over fourth-ranked Bob Jones on Thursday. Hilleary allowed just two runs and added a solo home run at the plate.
---
Katie Bracken, Austin softball: Bracken pitched four hitless innings in a Senior Night victory over Decatur on Tuesday, striking out 12. She also homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs in a win over Florence on Monday while pitching two innings to earn the win.
---
Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle softball: Preuitt had four hits and three RBIs as the Tigers picked up wins over Pell City and Lexington (Tenn.) at the Northwest Alabama Bash on Friday. She also had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs against James Clemens on Monday.
---
Coleman "Bull" Mizell, Hartselle baseball: Mizell had a huge series at the plate for the Tigers in a sweep of rival Cullman, going 5-for-11 with a pair of homers, one double and 10 RBIs. The sweep secured Hartselle its first area championship in 12 years.
---
Makenzie Harris, Austin track and field: Harris picked up four gold medals at the pre-sectional meet in Florence on Friday, winning the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
---
Ja’Dyn Maclin, Austin track and field: Maclin won gold in Florence on Friday in the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles, as well as a bronze in the 110-meter hurdles.
---
Bronwyn Borden, Brewer softball: Borden tossed a three-hitter against West Morgan on Tuesday, striking out six in a 1-0 win. She also pitched five shutout innings in an 11-1 win over Fairview on Thursday, striking out 11.
---
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage baseball: Solley homered, singled twice and drove in three runs in an 11-1 win over Brewer on Monday. He also homered, drove in a run and pitched four innings for the win in a 4-2 victory over Lawrence County on Friday.
---
Caden Burnett, Falkville baseball: Burnett was 5-for-5 at the plate in a 7-2 win over Danville on Friday, finishing with a double and two RBIs.
---
Madison Parker, West Morgan soccer: Parker scored four goals in a 9-0 win over Haleyville on Friday.
---
Kirsten Segars, Priceville softball: Segars had two hits and four RBIs in a 13-1 win over Randolph on Tuesday.
---
Bentley Black, Priceville softball: Black had four hits, including a home run, and two RBIs in a win over Arab on Thursday. She homered, doubled twice and drove in two runs in a 13-1 win over Randolph on Tuesday.
---
Addyson Butler, Athens Bible School softball: Butler had three home runs and 10 RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Woodville on Tuesday. She also had two hits and three RBIs in a win over Decatur Heritage on Monday.
---
Camryn Langley, East Lawrence softball: Langley had a pair of home runs, one single and six RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Phil Campbell on Monday. She also homered and drove in four runs in a win over Vinemont on Thursday.
---
Marlie Hood, Hatton softball: Hood delivered a walk-off two-run home run in a 5-4 victory over Class 5A Russellville on Thursday.
---
Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont softball: Harwell went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 14-10 win over West Limestone on Tuesday.
---
Kayleigh Matthews, East Limestone softball: Matthews had two hits and five RBIs in an 11-5 win over Lee-Huntsville on Thursday.
---
Brayden Smith, Clements baseball: Smith went 4-for-5 with four RBIs in a win over Tanner on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.