BOAZ — The competition for the top championship at the Boaz Invitational on Saturday came down to battle between two of the top-ranked teams in Class 6A.
No. 2-ranked Spanish Fort beat No. 3-ranked Hartselle for the championship 2-0 (25-18, 25-16).
Hartselle (41-7) won its first five matches of the day. The Tigers beat Ramsay 2-0 (25-17, 25-17), Crossville 2-0 (25-22, 25-13), DAR 2-0 (25-5, 25-12), Geraldine 2-0 (25-8, 25-12) and Albertville 2-1 (23-25, 25-10, 15-9).
Combined stats for the day had Grace Leighton with 112 assists and 25 digs, Hailey Holshouser 47 kills and 79 digs, Tori Hughes 60 digs and Lillyanna Cartee 41 kills and 36 digs.
Priceville takes silver championship at Boaz: The Bulldogs got off to a rough start, but rebounded with four wins to take the championship in the silver bracket in the Boaz Invitational on Saturday.
Lawrence County beat Priceville 2-0 (25-23, 25-15). Albertville beat Priceville 2-0 (25-18, 25-19).
The Bulldogs then bounced back with wins over Sylvania (25-17, 25-10), Fyffe 2-0 (25-19, 25-21), Ramsay 2-0 (25-11, 25-22) and Hayden 2-1 (22-25, 25-18 and 15-11).
Leading the stats for Priceville were Abigail Garrison with 55 kills, Katrina Rotermund 34 kills, Hollee Mason 80 assists, Emma Rehmer 27 assists and Madalynn Owen 66 digs.
Priceville (25-20) has an area contest at Saint John Paul II today at 5:30 p.m.
Athens Bible wins tournament: The No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A took the championship at Decatur Heritage’s tournament on Saturday. The Trojans (27-12) had wins over Lindsay Lane, Hatton, Donoho, Decatur Heritage and in the finals over Faith Christian.
ABS was led by Izzy Todd, Mackenzie Davis, Josie Duke, Annie Simmons, Mady Williams and Alyssa Thomas.
