The Oak Ridge Wildcats, coached by former Austin head coach Joe Gaddis, are playing Friday for the Tennessee Class 5A state championship.
Oak Ridge plays Summit at 7 p.m. at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.
Gaddis was head coach at Austin from 2001-2003. His teams went 18-15 with three playoff appearances.
Austin’s best season during Gaddis’ stay was in 2001, when the Black Bears went 9-2. The losses were to Butler, 40-21, in the regular season and to Vestavia, 21-7, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Gaddis left Austin after the 2003 season to become head coach at Henry County in Tennessee. In 2013 he moved to Oak Ridge for his second time to lead the program. He had previously coached there from 1988-1999.
In a combined 19 seasons at Oak Ridge, Gaddis is 193-49 with a state championship in 1991.
Two of Gaddis’ current assistant coaches, offensive coordinator Brian Wyatt and defensive coordinator Jeff Miner, were assistant coaches under Gaddis at Austin.
